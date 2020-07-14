e-paper
MBSE HSSLC 12th Result 2020 declared: Check Mizoram Board class 12 results at mbse.edu.in

MBSE HSSLC 12th Result 2020: Mizoram Board has declared the class 12th results today, on July 14 at mbse.edu.in. Here’s how to check scores online.

education Updated: Jul 14, 2020 12:14 IST
hindustantimes.com Edited by| Nandini
hindustantimes.com Edited by| Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
MBSE HSSLC 12th Result 2020: Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) has declared class 12 board exam results 2020 today, July 14. Students who have appeared in the MBSE 12th exam can check their results at mbse.edu.in.

MBSE class 12th examinations were held in the month of March. However, some papers could not be held due to the Coronavirus related lockdown. The pending exams for economics, sociology, chemistry, computer science and home science subjects, had resumed on July 1 for which over seven thousand students were registered.

Direct link to check MBSE 12th Result 2020

Hindustantimes

Students can also check their MBSE 12th result at Indiaresults.com

Steps to check MBSE 12th results 2020:

Visit the official website at mbse.edu.in

Click on the MBSE 12th Result 2020 link flashing on the homepage

You will be redirected to a new page of India results

Key in your roll and registration number and submit

Your MBSE 12th result 2020 will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out.

MBSE had declared the Mizoram Board class 10 results on May 13. A total of 18,594 students were enrolled for class 10th exam out of which 68.33% students passed.

The author tweets @ NandiniJourno

