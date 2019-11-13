e-paper
Meghalaya Police Recruitment: Application begins for 1015 vacancies of SI, constable, fireman. 10th pass can apply

Meghalya Police Recruitment Board has invited online applications for the recruitment of various post including unarmed branch sub- inspector, constable, fireman, driver, MPRO operator constable, armed branch constable, driver constable, signal operator, commando constable and follower.

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 12:20 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Meghalaya Police Recruitment 2019
Meghalaya Police Recruitment 2019
         

Candidates can apply online at megpolice.gov.in

The online application process has begun and the last date to apply is December 14. There are a total of 1015 vacancies.

Candidates will have to qualify a physical efficiency test of 100 marks and written exam of 300 marks followed by an interview of 50 marks.

Educational Qualification:

Unarmed or armed branch sub- inspector: Candidates should have a graduation degree

UB constable, fireman, driver, MPRO operator constable and signal operator- Class 12th passed

Armed branch constable, Battalion constable, driver constable (male) -- Class 12th passed

Commando, constable commando-- Class 10th passed

Follower (male) (AB/ UB group and SPF 10 group) --- Class 5th passed

Here’s the direct link to apply online

Details of post:

UB Sub-Inspector – 41

Unarmed Branch Constable – 268

Fireman (Male) – 37

Driver – 25

MPRO Operator Constable – 21

Armed Branch Constable/BN Constable – 368

Driver Constable (Male) – 13

SF 10 AB Sub-Inspector – 3

Signal Operator – 5

Commando Constable (Male) - 98

Commando Constable (Female) - 41

Follower (Male) – 64

Follower SF10 (Male) - 10

Check official notification here

 

