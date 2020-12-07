e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 07, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Module to help UP teachers pronounce math, science terms correctly

Module to help UP teachers pronounce math, science terms correctly

education Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 09:37 IST
K Sandeep Kumar
K Sandeep Kumar
Hindustan Times, Prayagraj
         

Efforts have now begun to help children enrolled in state’s government-run English-medium primary schools (class 1 to 5) improve their pronunciation of mathematics and science related terms. Under the State Council for Educational Research and Training (SCERT), English Language Teaching Institute (ELTI), Prayagraj, has started preparing a module to train teachers of these schools, say state education basic department officials.

ELTI, Prayagraj, had earlier prepared similar training modules for right pronunciation of the English language, they add.

“In the last five years, around 14,000 government-run primary schools across the state have been identified where now teaching medium is English. In addition to English, pronunciation errors in mathematics and environmental studies terminologies are being encountered. So, an online training module is now being prepared,” said principal, ELTI-Prayagraj, Skand Shukla. “It is necessary to pay attention to pronunciation during the teaching of all subjects. People often make errors in pronouncing many words of English, mathematics and environmental studies subjects. So with the help of our experts, we are now preparing training modules for the teachers of Basic Education Council schools which will help children not repeat pronunciation errors made by their predecessors and be confident of the terms being used by them. All English medium school teachers will be trained on this online module,” Shukla added.

ELTI experts point out that many a times even well-educated grown-ups mispronounce many English words used in mathematics and environmental studies like nuclear, asterisk, larvae and chimera among others.

top news
5 associated with terror outfits held after shootout in east Delhi, say police
5 associated with terror outfits held after shootout in east Delhi, say police
Farmers’ protest: 7 borders connecting Delhi with UP, Haryana remain completely closed
Farmers’ protest: 7 borders connecting Delhi with UP, Haryana remain completely closed
LIVE: Arvind Kejriwal reaches Singhu border; meets protesting farmers
LIVE: Arvind Kejriwal reaches Singhu border; meets protesting farmers
Dense fog engulfs Delhi-NCR, visibility reduced to zero at Palam weather station
Dense fog engulfs Delhi-NCR, visibility reduced to zero at Palam weather station
PM Modi to virtually inaugurate construction of Agra Metro project today
PM Modi to virtually inaugurate construction of Agra Metro project today
1 dead, hundreds take ill: What we know about Eluru mystery disease so far
1 dead, hundreds take ill: What we know about Eluru mystery disease so far
‘Prove faith, donate Rs 101 crore for Ram temple’: BJP leader to Congress
‘Prove faith, donate Rs 101 crore for Ram temple’: BJP leader to Congress
Watch: Thousands gather in London to protest against India’s farm laws
Watch: Thousands gather in London to protest against India’s farm laws
trending topics
GHMC Election Results 2020 LIVEFarmers protest LIVE updatesCOVID 19 Live UpdatesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19India vs Australia 1st T20 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In