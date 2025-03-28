MP Board 5th, 8th Result Declared 2025 Live: RSKMP results out, 92.70% students pass Class 5, 90.02% pass Class 8
MP Board 5th, 8th Result Declared 2025 Live: The Rajya Shiksha Kendra (RSK) of Madhya Pradesh (MP) has declared the final exam results for Class 5th and 8th today, Friday, March 28. Students and parents can view the results on the official website, rskmp.in. RSK MP 5th, 8th result 2025: Direct link to check results for Class 5, 8...Read More
To check the results, students/parents must enter the roll number or Samagra ID
How to check MP board 5th, 8th result 2025?
- Open the official website, rskmp.in.
- Open the 5th or 8th class result link, as required.
- Enter your login details.
- Submit and download your result.
The final exams for Class 5 and Class 8 under the MP Board took place from February 24 to March 5, 2025. This year, over 11,17,000 Class 5 students and more than 11,68,000 Class 8 students participated in the exams. The evaluation of answer sheets for more than 22,85,000 students was conducted at 322 evaluation centers.
Check live updates on MP board 5th, 8th results below.
Roll No
Captcha code
MP Board 5th, 8th Result Declared 2025 Live: In Class 5, ST students recorded best pass percentage
MP Board 5th, 8th Result Declared 2025 Live Category-wise, ST students recorded the best pass percentage in the Class 5 result.
SC: 90.55%
ST: 93.94%
OBC: 92.85%
General: 92.72%
MP Board 5th, 8th Result Declared 2025 Live: Class 8 category wise pass percentage
SC: 87.42%
ST: 89.74%
OBC: 90.61%
General: 92.29%
MP Board 5th, 8th Result Declared 2025 Live: Class 5 category wise pass percentage
SC: 90.555
ST: 93.94%
OBC: 92.85%
General: 92.72%
MP Board 5th, 8th Result Declared 2025 Live: Class 8 top 5 districts
MP Board 5th, 8th Result Declared 2025 Live: Check top districts for Class 8
Narsinghpur: 98.63%
Alirajpur: 98%
Dindori: 97.80%
Jhabua: 97.17%
Balaghat: 96.93%
MP Board 5th, 8th Result Declared 2025 Live: Class 8 rural and urban pass percentage
Rural
Appeared: 8,24,598
Passed: 7,74,839
Pass pc: 93.97%
Urban
Appeared: 3,33,133
Passed: 2,93,380
Pass pc: 88.07%
MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2025 Live: Class 5 rural and urban pass percentage
Rural students
Appeared: 8,24,598
Passed: 7,74,839
Pass pc: 93.97%
Urban students
Appeared: 2,93,363
Pass: 2,61,529
Pass pc: 89.15 pc
MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2025 Live: Govt, private, madrasa pass percentage for Class 8
Government school students
Appeared: 7,46,539
Passed: 6,65,416
Pass percentage: 89.13%
Private school students
Appeared: 4,19,957
Passed: 3,85,235
Pass percentage: 91.73%
Madrasa students
Appeared: 2370
Passed: 1605
Pass percentage: 67.72%
MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2025 Live: Number of candidates passed Class 8
MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2025 Live: Class 8 details
8th appeared: 11,68,866
Class 8 passed: 10,52,256
Overall pass pc: 90.02%
MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2025 Live: Govt, private, madrasa pass percentage for Class 5
Govt school students
Appeared: 6,72,020
Passed: 6,26,613
Pass pc: 93.24%
Pvt school students
Appeared: 4,42,846
Passed: 4,07,377
Pass pc: 91.99%
Madarsa students
Appeared: 3,095
Passed: 2,378
Pass pc: 76.83%
MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2025 Live: Class 5 number of students passed
Students appeared: 1117961
Students Passed: 10,36,368,
Overall Pass pc: 92.70%
MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2025 Live: Class 8 girls pass percentage
MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2025 Live: In Class 8, a total of 5,70,616 girls participated in the exam out of which 5,23,355 candidates passed the exam. The overall girls pass percentage is 91.72%.
MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2025 Live: Class 8 boys pass percentage
MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2025 Live: In Class 8, a total of 5,98,250 boys participated in the exam out of which 5,28,901 candidates passed the exam. The overall boys pass percentage is 88.41%.
MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2025 Live: Class 5 girls pass percentage
MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2025 Live: In Class 5, a total of 5,39,400 girls participated out of which 5,07,700 candidates passed the exam. The overall girls pass percentage is 94.12%.
MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2025 Live: Class 5 boys pass percentage
MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2025 Live: In Class 5, a total of 5,78,561 boys participated out of which 5,28,668 candidates passed the exam. The overall boys pass percentage is 91.38%.
MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2025 Live: Class 8 pass percentage
MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2025 Live: This year a total of 11,68,866 candidates appeared for the exam out of which 10,52,256 candidates passed. The overall pass percentage is 90.02%.
MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2025 Live: Class 5 pass percentage
MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2025 Live: This year a total of 11,17,961 candidates appeared for the exam out of which 10,36,368 candidates passed. The overall pass percentage is 92.70%.
