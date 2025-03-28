Edit Profile
    Live

    MP Board 5th, 8th Result Declared 2025 Live: RSKMP results out, 92.70% students pass Class 5, 90.02% pass Class 8

    By HT Education Desk
    Mar 28, 2025 7:42 PM IST
    MP Board 5th, 8th Result Declared 2025 Live: The results of Class 5 and 8 final exams declared. 92.70% students have passed Class 5 and 90.02% students have passed Class 8.
    MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2025 Live: RSKMP results out at rskmp.in, link here
    MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2025 Live: RSKMP results out at rskmp.in, link here

    MP Board 5th, 8th Result Declared 2025 Live: The Rajya Shiksha Kendra (RSK) of Madhya Pradesh (MP) has declared the final exam results for Class 5th and 8th today, Friday, March 28. Students and parents can view the results on the official website, rskmp.in.

    To check the results, students/parents must enter the roll number or Samagra ID

    How to check MP board 5th, 8th result 2025?

    1. Open the official website, rskmp.in.
    2. Open the 5th or 8th class result link, as required.
    3. Enter your login details.
    4. Submit and download your result.

    The final exams for Class 5 and Class 8 under the MP Board took place from February 24 to March 5, 2025. This year, over 11,17,000 Class 5 students and more than 11,68,000 Class 8 students participated in the exams. The evaluation of answer sheets for more than 22,85,000 students was conducted at 322 evaluation centers.

    Check live updates on MP board 5th, 8th results below.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 28, 2025 7:42 PM IST

    MP Board 5th, 8th Result Declared 2025 Live: When was the exam held and how many students appeared?

    MP Board 5th, 8th Result Declared 2025 Live: The RSKMP 5th, 8th class exams were held between 24 February and 5 March. More than 11 lakh 17 thousand students of private and government schools took the exam for class 5th, and more than 11 lakh 68 thousand students participated in class 8th.

    Mar 28, 2025 6:39 PM IST

    MP Board 5th, 8th Result Declared 2025 Live: Login credentials required

    MP Board 5th, 8th Result Declared 2025 Live: The details required to check Class 5, 8 results are given here.

    Roll No

    Captcha code

    Mar 28, 2025 5:46 PM IST

    MP Board 5th, 8th Result Declared 2025 Live: Steps to check results

    Open the official website, rskmp.in.

    Open the 5th or 8th class result link, as required.

    Enter your login details.

    Submit and download your result.

    Mar 28, 2025 4:35 PM IST

    MP Board 5th, 8th Result Declared 2025 Live: About evaluation of answer sheets

    MP Board 5th, 8th Result Declared 2025 Live: The evaluation of answer sheets for more than 22,85,000 students was conducted at 322 evaluation centers.

    Mar 28, 2025 3:41 PM IST

    MP Board 5th, 8th Result Declared 2025 Live: In Class 5, ST students recorded best pass percentage

    MP Board 5th, 8th Result Declared 2025 Live Category-wise, ST students recorded the best pass percentage in the Class 5 result.

    SC: 90.55%

    ST: 93.94%

    OBC: 92.85%

    General: 92.72%

    Mar 28, 2025 3:32 PM IST

    MP Board 5th, 8th Result Declared 2025 Live: How to check results

    1. Open the official website, ‘https://www.rskmp.in/result.aspx’
    2. Enter your login details
    3. Check and download the MP board result.
    Mar 28, 2025 3:06 PM IST

    MP Board 5th, 8th Result Declared 2025 Live: Use roll number or samagra ID to check results

    MP Board 5th, 8th Result Declared 2025 Live: Students and parents can visit the official website, rskmp.in, use roll number or samagra ID, and check the result.

    Mar 28, 2025 2:52 PM IST

    MP Board 5th, 8th Result Declared 2025 Live: Class 8 category wise pass percentage

    SC: 87.42%

    ST: 89.74%

    OBC: 90.61%

    General: 92.29%

    Mar 28, 2025 2:49 PM IST

    MP Board 5th, 8th Result Declared 2025 Live: Class 5 category wise pass percentage

    SC: 90.555

    ST: 93.94%

    OBC: 92.85%

    General: 92.72%

    Mar 28, 2025 2:44 PM IST

    MP Board 5th, 8th Result Declared 2025 Live: Class 8 top 5 districts

    MP Board 5th, 8th Result Declared 2025 Live: Check top districts for Class 8

    Narsinghpur: 98.63%

    Alirajpur: 98%

    Dindori: 97.80%

    Jhabua: 97.17%

    Balaghat: 96.93%

    Mar 28, 2025 2:37 PM IST

    MP Board 5th, 8th Result Declared 2025 Live: Class 8 rural and urban pass percentage

    Rural

    Appeared: 8,24,598

    Passed: 7,74,839

    Pass pc: 93.97%

    Urban

    Appeared: 3,33,133

    Passed: 2,93,380

    Pass pc: 88.07%

    Mar 28, 2025 2:32 PM IST

    MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2025 Live: Class 5 rural and urban pass percentage

    Rural students

    Appeared: 8,24,598

    Passed: 7,74,839

    Pass pc: 93.97%

    Urban students

    Appeared: 2,93,363

    Pass: 2,61,529

    Pass pc: 89.15 pc

    Mar 28, 2025 2:29 PM IST

    MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2025 Live: Govt, private, madrasa pass percentage for Class 8

    Government school students

    Appeared: 7,46,539

    Passed: 6,65,416

    Pass percentage: 89.13%

    Private school students

    Appeared: 4,19,957

    Passed: 3,85,235

    Pass percentage: 91.73%

    Madrasa students

    Appeared: 2370

    Passed: 1605

    Pass percentage: 67.72%

    Mar 28, 2025 2:22 PM IST

    MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2025 Live: Number of candidates passed Class 8

    MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2025 Live: Class 8 details

    8th appeared: 11,68,866

    Class 8 passed: 10,52,256

    Overall pass pc: 90.02%

    Mar 28, 2025 2:20 PM IST

    MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2025 Live: Govt, private, madrasa pass percentage for Class 5

    Govt school students

    Appeared: 6,72,020

    Passed: 6,26,613

    Pass pc: 93.24%

    Pvt school students

    Appeared: 4,42,846

    Passed: 4,07,377

    Pass pc: 91.99%

    Madarsa students

    Appeared: 3,095

    Passed: 2,378

    Pass pc: 76.83%

    Mar 28, 2025 2:18 PM IST

    MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2025 Live: Class 5 number of students passed

    Students appeared: 1117961

    Students Passed: 10,36,368,

    Overall Pass pc: 92.70%

    Mar 28, 2025 2:15 PM IST

    MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2025 Live: Class 8 girls pass percentage

    MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2025 Live: In Class 8, a total of 5,70,616 girls participated in the exam out of which 5,23,355 candidates passed the exam. The overall girls pass percentage is 91.72%.

    Mar 28, 2025 2:13 PM IST

    MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2025 Live: Class 8 boys pass percentage

    MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2025 Live: In Class 8, a total of 5,98,250 boys participated in the exam out of which 5,28,901 candidates passed the exam. The overall boys pass percentage is 88.41%.

    Mar 28, 2025 2:11 PM IST

    MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2025 Live: Class 5 girls pass percentage

    MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2025 Live: In Class 5, a total of 5,39,400 girls participated out of which 5,07,700 candidates passed the exam. The overall girls pass percentage is 94.12%.

    Mar 28, 2025 2:09 PM IST

    MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2025 Live: Class 5 boys pass percentage

    MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2025 Live: In Class 5, a total of 5,78,561 boys participated out of which 5,28,668 candidates passed the exam. The overall boys pass percentage is 91.38%.

    Mar 28, 2025 2:06 PM IST

    MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2025 Live: Class 8 pass percentage

    MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2025 Live: This year a total of 11,68,866 candidates appeared for the exam out of which 10,52,256 candidates passed. The overall pass percentage is 90.02%.

    Mar 28, 2025 2:06 PM IST

    MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2025 Live: Class 5 pass percentage

    MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2025 Live: This year a total of 11,17,961 candidates appeared for the exam out of which 10,36,368 candidates passed. The overall pass percentage is 92.70%.

    Mar 28, 2025 1:53 PM IST

    MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2025 Live: How many students participated?

    MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2025 Live: This year, over 11,17,000 Class 5 students and more than 11,68,000 Class 8 students participated in the exams.

    Mar 28, 2025 1:46 PM IST

    MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2025 Live: Use roll number or samagra ID to check results

    MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2025 Live: Students and parents can visit the official website, rskmp.in, use roll number or samagra ID, and check the result.

    Mar 28, 2025 1:39 PM IST

    MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2025 Live: Direct link here

    MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2025 Live: The direct link to check the Class 5, 8 results are given above.

    Mar 28, 2025 1:33 PM IST

    MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2025 Live: Official website to check results

    MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2025 Live: Results of these two classes is published on the Rajya Shiksha Kendra (RSK) Madhya Pradesh (MP) official website, rskmp.in.

    Mar 28, 2025 1:26 PM IST

    MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2025 Live: Details needed to check results

    MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2025 Live: The details required to check Class 5, 8 results are given here.

    Roll No

    Captcha code

    Mar 28, 2025 1:24 PM IST

    MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2025 Live: When was the exam held and how many students appeared?

    MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2025 Live: The RSKMP 5th, 8th class exams were held between 24 February and 5 March. More than 11 lakh 17 thousand students of private and government schools took the exam for class 5th, and more than 11 lakh 68 thousand students participated in class 8th.

    Mar 28, 2025 1:22 PM IST

    MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2025 Live: Number of candidates participated

    MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2025 Live: This year, over 11,17,000 Class 5 students and more than 11,68,000 Class 8 students participated in the exams.

    Mar 28, 2025 1:20 PM IST

    MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2025 Live: Login credentials required

    MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2025 Live: To check the results, students/parents must enter the roll number or Samagra ID

    Mar 28, 2025 1:18 PM IST

    MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2025 Live: How to check results of Class 5, 8

    1. Visit the official website of RSKMP at rskmp.in.

    2. Click on MP Board Class 5, 8 Result 2025 link available on the home page.

    3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the roll number.

    4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

    5. Check the result and download the page.

    6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    Mar 28, 2025 1:10 PM IST

    MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2025 Live: Direct link to check

    MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2025 Live: The direct link to check results is given above. Candidates, parents and teachers can check it easily.

    Mar 28, 2025 1:08 PM IST

    MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2025 Live: Website to check

    MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2025 Live: Students and parents can view the results on the official website, rskmp.in.

    Mar 28, 2025 1:07 PM IST

    MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2025 Live: Result declared

    MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2025 Live: The Class 5, 8 results declared.

    Mar 28, 2025 1:04 PM IST

    MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2025 Live: Website to check for result

    MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2025 Live: Students and parents can view the results on the official website, rskmp.in.

    Mar 28, 2025 1:02 PM IST

    MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2025 Live: Result anytime soon

    MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2025 Live: The Class 5, 8 results will be announced anytime soon.

    Mar 28, 2025 1:00 PM IST

    MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2025 Live: Website loading slow

    MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2025 Live: The official website to check result is taking time to respond at the moment. Candidates are advised to keep refreshing the page for latest updates.

    Mar 28, 2025 12:57 PM IST

    MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2025 Live: Evalution done for 22,85,000 students answer sheets

    MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2025 Live: The evaluation of answer sheets for more than 22,85,000 students was conducted at 322 evaluation centers.

    Mar 28, 2025 12:55 PM IST

    MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2025 Live: Class 5, 8 exams held in February

    MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2025 Live: The final exams for Class 5 and Class 8 under the MP Board took place from February 24 to March 5, 2025.

    Mar 28, 2025 12:53 PM IST

    MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2025 Live: Time of result

    MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2025 Live: RSKMP will announce the Class 5, 8 results at 1 pm today. Keep checking this space for latest updates.

    Mar 28, 2025 12:50 PM IST

    MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2025 Live: Keep your admit card in hand

    MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2025 Live: Students, parents are advised to keep their admit card in hand to check the results easily when announced.

    Mar 28, 2025 12:47 PM IST

    MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2025 Live: How to check results when out?

    Open the official website, rskmp.in.

    Open the 5th or 8th class result link, as required.

    Enter your login details.

    Submit and download your result.

    Mar 28, 2025 12:43 PM IST

    MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2025 Live: What official website reads?

    MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2025 Live: “Class 5th & 8th Exam Result will be displayed on 28/03/2025 at 01:00 PM,” reads the message displayed on the official website.

    Mar 28, 2025 12:40 PM IST

    MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2025 Live: Website to check

    MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2025 Live: rskmp.in

    Mar 28, 2025 12:35 PM IST

    MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2025 Live: Number of evaluators assigned

    MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2025 Live: In these evaluation centres, marks have been entered online on the portal by more than one lakh 19 thousand evaluators.

    Mar 28, 2025 12:30 PM IST

    MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2025 Live: 322 evaluation centres set up

    MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2025 Live: A total of 322 centres were set up for evaluation of answer sheets of more than 22 lakh 85 thousand students who appeared in the examination.

    Mar 28, 2025 12:26 PM IST

    MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2025 Live: Number of students participated

    MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2025 Live: This year, over 11,17,000 Class 5 students and more than 11,68,000 Class 8 students participated in the exams.

    Mar 28, 2025 12:23 PM IST

    MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2025 Live: Check exam dates of Class 5, 8

    MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2025 Live: The Class 5 and Class 8 final examination under the MP Board was held from February 24 to March 5, 2025.

    Mar 28, 2025 12:19 PM IST

    MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2025 Live: Steps to check Class 5, 8 results

    1. Visit the official website of RSKMP at rskmp.in.

    2. Click on MP Board Class 5, 8 Result 2025 link available on the home page.

    3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the roll number.

    4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

    5. Check the result and download the page.

    6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    Mar 28, 2025 12:16 PM IST

    MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2025 Live: Login details needed to check result

    MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2025 Live: Students, parents, and teachers can check the Class 5 and Class 8 results by entering the roll number/Samagra ID.

