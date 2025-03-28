Mar 28, 2025 1:18 PM IST

1. Visit the official website of RSKMP at rskmp.in.

2. Click on MP Board Class 5, 8 Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the roll number.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.