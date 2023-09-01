MP Board Class 10 Supplementary Result 2023 declared at mpresults.nic.in, here's direct link
MPBSE declares MP Board Class 10 Supplementary Result 2023. Candidates can check results on mpbse.nic.in.
Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, MPBSE has declared MP Board Class 10 Supplementary Result 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the MP Board class 10th supplementary examination can check the results through the official website at mpbse.nic.in. Candidates can check their high school certificate examination (HSC) or 10th Class Supplementary Result - 2023 through their roll number and application number.
The MP Board Class 10 supplementary examination was held from July 18 to July 27, 2023.
Direct link to check the MP Board class 10th supply results
MP Board class 10th Supplementary result 2023: How to download
Visit the official site of MPBSE at mpbse.nic.in.
On the homepage, click on the “MPBSE - HSC (Class 10th) Supplementary Examination Results - 2023”
Key in your login details
Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
The Class 10 and 12 board exam results were released on May 25, 2023, by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE). Class 10 has a pass percentage of 63.29%, while Class 12 has a pass percentage of 55.28%.
-
Top Engineering Colleges in IndiaClick here
-
Top Medical Colleges in IndiaClick here
-
Popular BBA colleges in IndiaClick here
-
Explore ScholarshipsClick here
-
Top LLB Colleges in IndiaClick here