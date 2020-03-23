e-paper
Home / Education / MP Board class 9th, 11th results 2020 declared at vimarsh.mp.gov.in, here’s how to check scores

MP Board class 9th, 11th results 2020 declared at vimarsh.mp.gov.in, here’s how to check scores

Madhya Pradesh Board has declared the results of class 9th and 11th exams on its official website. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check their results online at vimarsh.mp.gov.in.

education Updated: Mar 23, 2020 15:28 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
MP Board class 9th, 11th results out
MP Board class 9th, 11th results out(Hindustan Times)
         

Direct link to check MP Board results 2020

Direct link to check MP Board results 2020

How to check MP Board Results online: 

Visit the official website at vimarsh.mp.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘Click here for class 9th and 11th results’

A login page will open

Select your district, block name and other login credentials

Click on ‘submit button’

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out.

