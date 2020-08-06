MP Board releases schedule for special class 12 exams for Covid positive students

education

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has released the schedule for pending class 12 board examinations which will be held for coronavirus infected and PwD students. A notification regarding this decision has been uploaded on the board’s official website.

According to the notice, the remaining class 12 board examinations will be conducted from August 17 to 21, 2020. The total duration of the examination will be three hours.

Exam schedule:

The examinations for these students will be held at the coordinating institutes in their respective districts.

In view of the prevalent situation created due to Covid-19, the board has decided that the examination centres will be sanitized everyday. According to the schedule, facilities such as sanitizer, hand-soap and water will be arranged at every examination centre.

Candidates and the examinnes are advised to bring their own mask to the exam centre and also to follow social distancing guidelines.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official schedule.