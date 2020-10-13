e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 13, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / MP CM inaugurates 145 newly constructed educational buildings worth Rs 487 crores

MP CM inaugurates 145 newly constructed educational buildings worth Rs 487 crores

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday inaugurated 145 newly constructed educational buildings at a cost of Rs 497.70 crores in various districts of the state through video conferencing.

education Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 15:56 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Nandini
Asian News International| Posted by Nandini
Bhopal
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (ht file)
         

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday inaugurated 145 newly constructed educational buildings at a cost of Rs 497.70 crores in various districts of the state through video conferencing.

“We opened schools in the state, now our aim is to provide better infrastructure to these schools. The newly constructed buildings now have the facility of labs, library and sports complex along with classrooms. We should not only provide education to children, but it is also necessary to ensure that proper buildings are available for students,” Chouhan said while addressing officials and school teachers who joined the event through video conferencing.

The Chief Minister announced that the government will open 10,000 schools in the state to provide better education to students.

“We will open 10,000 schools in the state so that children get a better education. The children of poor families will also get good education and become self-sufficient. We have started many such schemes which are bringing fundamental changes in the lives of the poor of Madhya Pradesh,” he said.

“We will make the system of government education schools better than private schools. Many of our schools have done an excellent job,” he added.

top news
Guv asked Thackeray if he had turned secular. He delivers a biting response
Guv asked Thackeray if he had turned secular. He delivers a biting response
CBI team quizzes cop in Hathras, visits spot where 19-year-old was gang-raped
CBI team quizzes cop in Hathras, visits spot where 19-year-old was gang-raped
Pushback to Xi Jinping to reflect in US approach to ‘One China’ policy
Pushback to Xi Jinping to reflect in US approach to ‘One China’ policy
In Andhra, stalker sets woman on fire, she pulls him in. Both dead
In Andhra, stalker sets woman on fire, she pulls him in. Both dead
Man climbs 2 floors, throws acid on 3 sisters sleeping at home: Cop
Man climbs 2 floors, throws acid on 3 sisters sleeping at home: Cop
Tanishq ad withdrawn: Kangana claims it promotes ‘love jihad, sexism’
Tanishq ad withdrawn: Kangana claims it promotes ‘love jihad, sexism’
Father of Hathras rape victim not well, refuses to visit hospital: Official
Father of Hathras rape victim not well, refuses to visit hospital: Official
RCB vs KKR Review and SRH vs CSK Preview on Battleground T20
RCB vs KKR Review and SRH vs CSK Preview on Battleground T20
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyMumbai power failure latest updatesBigg Boss 14Mumbai grid failure Live UpdatesHathras caseAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In