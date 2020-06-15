e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 15, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / MP higher, technical education Graduate and postgraduate exams 2020 postponed

MP higher, technical education Graduate and postgraduate exams 2020 postponed

The state government will release the upcoming examination will announce the dates of these upcoming examinations separately.

education Updated: Jun 15, 2020 21:23 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Representational image. (HT file)
Representational image. (HT file)
         

The MP government has postponed the undergraduate and postgraduate courses examinations conducted by the higher education and Technical Education departments in the state.

According to the release issued by the public relations department of the MP government, the higher education department examinations were scheduled from June 29 to 31 while technical education department examinations were scheduled from June 16 to 31. The state government will release the upcoming examination will announce the dates of these upcoming examinations separately.

The decision was taken due to increase in number of cases of COVID 19 in the state.

tags
top news
Delhi sees 1,647 Covid-19 cases on Monday after 2,000 plus cases for 3 days
Delhi sees 1,647 Covid-19 cases on Monday after 2,000 plus cases for 3 days
India, China delegations meet at 2 places along LAC to resolve border row
India, China delegations meet at 2 places along LAC to resolve border row
2 ‘missing’ Indian staffers released by Pakistan, have visible injuries: Official
2 ‘missing’ Indian staffers released by Pakistan, have visible injuries: Official
‘Poor pay for gifts crony capitalists get’: Rahul Gandhi slams Centre on fuel price hike
‘Poor pay for gifts crony capitalists get’: Rahul Gandhi slams Centre on fuel price hike
Onus on Nepal govt to create ‘positive atmosphere’ for talks on border row: Report
Onus on Nepal govt to create ‘positive atmosphere’ for talks on border row: Report
Mumbai Police to probe ‘professional rivalry’ angle behind Sushant’s death
Mumbai Police to probe ‘professional rivalry’ angle behind Sushant’s death
Travellers from Delhi, TN to undergo compulsory quarantine: Karnataka
Travellers from Delhi, TN to undergo compulsory quarantine: Karnataka
‘Been through depression’: Deepika Padukone on fight with mental health issues
‘Been through depression’: Deepika Padukone on fight with mental health issues
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaAmit ShahCovid-19 RecoveryPetrol and diesel pricesSushant Singh Rajput deathRIP Sushant Singh RajputCOVID 19 TallyDelhi Covid-19 casesTS Telangana Inter Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In