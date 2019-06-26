MPhil/PhD admissions: EWS candidates can produce certificates at time of admission

After closing the registrations for admission in MPhil and PhD courses without providing an option for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category on its online admission portal, the Delhi University (DU) on Tuesday said aspirants will get a chance to enrol under the EWS category at the time of admission.

Rajeev Gupta, chairperson of DU’s admission committee, said the university has decided to allow general category candidates to take admission under the EWS quota by producing necessary certificates at the time of the admission.

“Since the university did not provide the option of EWS category on its admission portal during registrations, the departments have been asked to create an alternate option. Those who have applied in the general category will be allowed to enrol under the EWS quota by producing the EWS certificate at the time of admission,” he said.

Another member of the committee said the admissions will be given on “first come, first serve basis”. “Detailed guidelines will be issued by every department soon,” the member, who did not wish to be named, said.

The Delhi University had started the registration process for its MPhil and PhD on June 3 and closed it on June 22. The absence of EWS category from the admission portal caused panic among students.

“I waited for over two weeks for the EWS option on the university’s online admission portal. I had to fill the form under the unreserved category eventually,” Ankita Singh, an M Phil aspirant, said.

In January, the Union government had cleared a 10% quota in government jobs and higher education institutes for those who belong to the general category and fall under the EWS. Following this, DU had facilitated a 10% increase in seats in all courses this year to accommodate the EWS candidates.

Gupta on Tuesday said the number of EWS seats in MPhil and PhD seats will be decided by the departments following University Grants Commission(UGC) regulations- 2016. The regulations put a cap on the number of MPhil and PhD students a professor, associate professor and assistant professor can supervise. “The departments will decide the number of seats in these courses based on the UGC guidelines -2016. Then the departments will ensure that the reservation for Scheduled Castes(15%), Scheduled Tribes (7.5%), Other Backward Classes (27%) , Economically Weaker Section( 10%) is implemented for the selected candidates, as per the constitutional provisions,” he said

First Published: Jun 26, 2019 07:43 IST