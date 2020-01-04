MPPSC 2019 admit card released at mponline.gov.in

education

Updated: Jan 04, 2020 16:28 IST

Madhya Pradesh Public commission has released the admit card of MP PSC 2019 examination on Saturday, January 4, 2020. Candidates who have registered for the examination can download their admit card online at mponline.gov.in on or before January 11, 2020.

The preliminary examination of MP PSC 2019 will be conducted on January 12, 2020, in two shifts at 80 centres. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 330 vacancies of deputy collector, DSP and others.

Candidates are advised to download the admit card and bring its copy to their alloted examination centre or else they won’t be entertained.

Candidate can click here to download the admit card.