e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 04, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Jan 04, 2020
Home / Education / MPPSC 2019 admit card released at mponline.gov.in

MPPSC 2019 admit card released at mponline.gov.in

The preliminary examination of MP PSC 2019 will be conducted on January 12, 2020, in two shifts at 80 centres. Read on to know more...

education Updated: Jan 04, 2020 16:28 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
MPPSC 2019 admit card. (Screengrab)
MPPSC 2019 admit card. (Screengrab)
         

Madhya Pradesh Public commission has released the admit card of MP PSC 2019 examination on Saturday, January 4, 2020. Candidates who have registered for the examination can download their admit card online at mponline.gov.in on or before January 11, 2020.

The preliminary examination of MP PSC 2019 will be conducted on January 12, 2020, in two shifts at 80 centres. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 330 vacancies of deputy collector, DSP and others.

Candidates are advised to download the admit card and bring its copy to their alloted examination centre or else they won’t be entertained.

Candidate can click here to download the admit card.

tags
top news
Minister Abdul Sattar hasn’t resigned, will meet Uddhav Thackeray: Shiv Sena
Minister Abdul Sattar hasn’t resigned, will meet Uddhav Thackeray: Shiv Sena
‘Reign of terror’: Priyanka Gandhi visits Muzaffarnagar victims, condemns police brutality
‘Reign of terror’: Priyanka Gandhi visits Muzaffarnagar victims, condemns police brutality
Farmers force Amravati shutdown over Andhra Pradesh’s capital controversy
Farmers force Amravati shutdown over Andhra Pradesh’s capital controversy
In building case against Soleimani, Trump cites New Delhi, London attacks
In building case against Soleimani, Trump cites New Delhi, London attacks
Two of four CAT 2019 toppers in Maharashtra are trainers
Two of four CAT 2019 toppers in Maharashtra are trainers
Kiran Bedi shares ‘sun chant Om’ video, Twitter says ‘it’s fake’
Kiran Bedi shares ‘sun chant Om’ video, Twitter says ‘it’s fake’
WATCH: Bumrah announces return with a bang, smashes stumps with a screamer
WATCH: Bumrah announces return with a bang, smashes stumps with a screamer
Watch: Richard Gere attends Dalai Lama’s teaching session in Bodh Gaya
Watch: Richard Gere attends Dalai Lama’s teaching session in Bodh Gaya
trending topics
Delhi Air QualityJasprit BumrahQasem SoleimaniGATE 2020 Admit CardQasem Soleimani killedBaghdad airstrikeIBPS PO Main Result 2019SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News