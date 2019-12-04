e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 04, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Dec 04, 2019

MPs from across party lines looking into regulation of child pornography

The informal group includes 14 MPs from 10 parties and it was formed by the Upper House Chairman Venkaiah Naidu.

education Updated: Dec 04, 2019 09:47 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
The MPs got into action quickly and conducted its first meeting on Monday and held preliminary discussion on the subject. (Representational image)
The MPs got into action quickly and conducted its first meeting on Monday and held preliminary discussion on the subject. (Representational image)(PTI file)
         

A group of Rajya Sabha MPs is looking into the issue of regulating access of children to pornography on the Internet and it has decided to hold deliberations with law enforcement agencies, TRAI and social media giants such as WhatsApp and Facebook, sources said on Tuesday.

The informal group includes 14 MPs from 10 parties and it was formed by the Upper House Chairman Venkaiah Naidu. On November 28, Naidu had asked Congress MP Jairam Ramesh to form a committee comprising lawmakers from across party lines to suggest concrete steps to curb pornography on social media and other Internet platforms which is adversely affecting children.

Naidu’s suggestion came after the AIADMK MP Vijila Sathyananth raised the issue in the House.

The MPs got into action quickly and conducted its first meeting on Monday and held preliminary discussion on the subject, a source said.

The group decided that it will consult civil society groups, experts, parents, government agencies like Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) and law enforcement agencies on this sensitive issue.

It will also hold deliberations with telecom regulator TRAI, National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) and social media companies such as Bytedance (TikTok), WhatsApp, Google, Facebook, Sharechat and Microsoft, the source added.

The group noted that the Internet offers significant developmental and educational benefits for children but the growing access to it and social media leads to increased exposure to unsafe content like pornography and potential risks of online harassment, abuse and exploitation. The MPs who are a part of this group are Vinay P Shasrabuddhe, Rajeev Chandrashekar Roopa Ganguly, Jairam Ramesh, MV Rajeev Gauda, Amee Yajnik, Derek O’Brien, Tiruchi Siva, Vijila Sathyanath, Jaya Bachchan, Vandana Chavan, Amar Patnaik, Kahkashan Perween and Sanjay Singh.

tags
top news
‘Our orbiter located Chandrayaan-2 lander’: Isro chief on Nasa image
‘Our orbiter located Chandrayaan-2 lander’: Isro chief on Nasa image
Loans worth Rs 5 lakh cr, rise in income tax refunds may push up spending
Loans worth Rs 5 lakh cr, rise in income tax refunds may push up spending
SC to deliver verdict on Chidambaram bail plea in INX Media case today
SC to deliver verdict on Chidambaram bail plea in INX Media case today
Moments before suicide, Ghaziabad man showed friend dead kids on video call
Moments before suicide, Ghaziabad man showed friend dead kids on video call
Ex-jailer’s son, 3 others abduct minor in car with police logo, rape her in UP
Ex-jailer’s son, 3 others abduct minor in car with police logo, rape her in UP
‘Not a billionaire’:Kamala Harris quits White House race due to cash crunch
‘Not a billionaire’:Kamala Harris quits White House race due to cash crunch
Asia XI vs World XI match could inaugurate world’s largest cricket stadium
Asia XI vs World XI match could inaugurate world’s largest cricket stadium
Yohan Blake on Indian athletes, Jamaica’s sprint domination
Yohan Blake on Indian athletes, Jamaica’s sprint domination
trending topics
HTLS 2019SSC 2019INX Media caseBCCIIncome taxGhaziabadJayeshbhai Jordaar First LookChandrayaan 2Delhi Assembly session

don't miss

latest news

India News

Education News