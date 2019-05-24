MPSC State Services Prelims Result 2019 declared at mpsc.gov.in

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has announced the results of State Service preliminary exam 2019. The examination was held in February 17.

Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their results by visiting the official website of MPSC at mpsc.gov.in.

Steps to check the results:

1) Visit the official website of MPSC

2) Click on the link for ‘State Service preliminary examination 2019 result’

3) A pdf page containing the roll number of qualified candidates will appear on the screen

4) Download on your computer and take a printout.

The commission has also released the cut off marks for different category candidates in the examination. The cut off marks for the open category general candidates is 197, for female candidates it is 180, for sports persons it is 143 and for orphan it is 140.

A total of 7,040 candidates have qualified for the main examination.

First Published: May 24, 2019 12:26 IST