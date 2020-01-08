e-paper
Wednesday, Jan 08, 2020
MSBTE Winter Diploma result 2019 declared at msbte.org.in, here's how to check

MSBTE Winter Diploma result 2019 declared at msbte.org.in, here’s how to check

According to the media reports, the MSBTE Winter 2019 Diploma examinations were conducted between October and November 2019.

Jan 08, 2020
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
MSBTE Winter Diploma result 2019. (Screengrab)
         

Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) has announced the results for the Winter Diploma examination 2019 on its official website. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their results online at msbte.org.in.

According to the media reports, the MSBTE Winter 2019 Diploma examinations were conducted between October and November 2019.

Here’s the direct link to check the results.

How to check the results:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, click on the link that reads, ‘Click here to see Winter 2019 Diploma Results’

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Key in your credentials and log in

5.The result will appear on the display screen

