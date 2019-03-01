Mumbai University improves QS performance, but ranking remains low

Even as the University of Mumbai (MU) improved its performances in the QS (Quacquarelli Symonds) World University Rankings, it has not made a major headway as it still remains near the bottom of the list, in the 800-900 bracket.

One of the world’s leading academic ranking agencies, Quacquarelli Symonds released the lists on Wednesday, ranking varsities on 48 different subjects ranging from art and design to engineering disciplines.

According to the information shared by the agency, MU’s performance in this world ranking has been dropping consistently over the last few years. In 2012, MU had made it into the 500-600 ran bracket. However, over the last two years, MU has been placed between the 800-900 rank bracket.

This may also partly be owing to the fact that the varsity has not even been accredited by the NAAC in the last two years. Meanwhile, an official from the university said, “The fact that MU has bettered its individual score compared to last year and moved up a few notches shows that we are getting better. Our effort is to better our ranks year after year.”

At 162, the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B) has the highest ranking for a Mumbai-based institute this year. It falls within the 51-100 bracket for civil and structural engineering, and is among the top 100 places to study chemical engineering. It shares the 51-100 bracket with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore.

Last year, QS released a separate list for Indian institutes for the first time.

First Published: Mar 01, 2019 16:11 IST