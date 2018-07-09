 Mumbai University TYBCom semester VI and V result announced at mu.ac.in, here’s how to check | education | Hindustan Times
  Monday, Jul 09, 2018
Mumbai University TYBCom semester VI and V result announced at mu.ac.in, here’s how to check

MU TYBCom result 2018: Mumbai University has declared the results for Third Year Bachelor of Commerce (TYBCom) Semester VI and Semester V results on its official website at mu.ac.in.

education Updated: Jul 09, 2018 14:29 IST
Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Mumbai University has declared the results for Third Year Bachelor of Commerce (TYBCom) Semester VI and Semester V results on its official website at mu.ac.in.

Steps to check the MU TYBCom result:

1) Visit the official website of the Mumbai University - mu.ac.in

2) Click on ‘Exams & Results’in the top navigation bar.

3) Click on the alternate link for results

4) Select the link of your Semester and seat number and click

5) A pdf page containing the result will appear on the screen

The result has been divided on the basis of seat number. On opening the pdf page for results, candidates can see the seat number, name, college name, paper and marks.

Note: As the Mumbai university website is slow, candidates may have to wait and try again to see their results.

