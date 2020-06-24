e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 24, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / NAAC assessment of over 5 years old universities, colleges should be mandatory: UP Guv

NAAC assessment of over 5 years old universities, colleges should be mandatory: UP Guv

If higher educational institutions have to get financial support from University Grants Commission, National Higher Education Campaign or any other institutions, then they will have to compulsorily get an assessment from NAC.

education Updated: Jun 24, 2020 08:34 IST
Asian News International Posted by| Nandini
Asian News International Posted by| Nandini
Lucknow
(Saumya Khandelwal/HT PHOTO)
         

Uttar Pradesh Governor and Chancellor of Universities, Anandiben Patel on Tuesday said that assessment by the National Assessment Centre (NAC) should be mandatory for all universities and colleges established for more than five years and strict penal action should be taken in the event of non-compliance.

Patel addressed a webinar on ‘Improving the quality of NAC assessment and higher education’, organised at Raj Bhavan.

If higher educational institutions have to get financial support from University Grants Commission, National Higher Education Campaign or any other institutions, then they will have to compulsorily get an assessment from NAC.

“At the time of COVID-19 pandemic, the responsibility of the state government towards universalising the quality of higher education has increased. Due to the rapid change in education, the use of technical resources will also be necessary for the sustained efforts for quality enhancement of higher education,” said Patel.

The Governor said that in the present circumstances, special attention has to be paid to online teaching. The quality of education helps in the development of the nation. Therefore, one has to be aware of quality education.

“A clear guideline should be issued by the Ministry of Human Resource Development for affiliation of colleges. The university should be affiliated to a maximum of 300 colleges, while more than a thousand colleges are attached to each university, how can the vice-chancellor control in such a situation,” said Patel.

She further added that unfortunately, no university has 100 per cent teachers. The Department of Higher Education and the University should seriously consider this.

“The Vice-Chancellor is appointed from the Raj Bhavan and the Registrar, Controller and Finance Officer are appointed by the Higher Education Department. In such a situation, a good relationship between universities and the higher education department is very important,” said Patel.

While giving her views on the regulation of higher educational institutions, Anandiben Patel said that transparency and quality should be ensured in the selection of Principal Educational Administrators such as Vice-Chancellor, Registrar, Finance Officer and Controller of Examinations.

“For selection, the State Government and the University must follow the instructions of the University Grants Commission. The term of the Vice-Chancellor should be for five years. There should be a provision to continuously update the curriculum in three to four years,” said Patel.

The Governor said that every university should have an Industry-Academic Cell to engage with industry, which should work to involve teachers and students in industry processes.

“None of the 20 state universities are in the ‘A’ grade. Only six universities are rated by the NAC organization. None of the 159 state colleges is in ‘A’ category, only 29 are rated, this is not an ideal situation.

top news
Ladakh’s Pangong Fingers emerge as key focal point in India-China talks
Ladakh’s Pangong Fingers emerge as key focal point in India-China talks
Centre weighs tariffs to curb China imports
Centre weighs tariffs to curb China imports
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Patanjali launches Covid-19 drugs; Centre seeks details: Here’s what the company said
Patanjali launches Covid-19 drugs; Centre seeks details: Here’s what the company said
Yogi Adityanath to announce employment for 1 crore people on June 26
Yogi Adityanath to announce employment for 1 crore people on June 26
Petrol, diesel prices revised further, two fuels now cost almost same in Delhi
Petrol, diesel prices revised further, two fuels now cost almost same in Delhi
Food delivery man may be Beijing’s coronavirus new super spreader
Food delivery man may be Beijing’s coronavirus new super spreader
Covid update: Delhi’s worst spike; Pak cricketers infected; Patanjali drug
Covid update: Delhi’s worst spike; Pak cricketers infected; Patanjali drug
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyUP Covid-19 CasesRath YatraCGBSE Result 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In