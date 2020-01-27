e-paper
Home / Education / NABARD Office attendant admit card 2020 released at nabard.org, here’s how to download

NABARD Office attendant admit card 2020 released at nabard.org, here’s how to download

The preliminary examination is to be conducted on February 4, 2020, at various centres. Read on to know more...

education Updated: Jan 27, 2020 09:53 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
NABARD Office attendant admit card 2020. (Screengrab)
National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development has released the NABARD Admit Card 2020 for Office Attendant posts on its official website. Candidates who have registered for the examination can download their admit card online at nabard.org on or before February 4, 2020.

The preliminary examination is to be conducted on February 4, 2020, at various centres. Candidates are advised to bring a copy of their admit card to their allotted examination centres or else they won’t be entertained.

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card.

How to download the admit card:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the homepage, go to the What New section and click on the link that reads, ‘Link For Downloading Preliminary Examination Call Letter And Handouts For Office Attendant’

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Key in your credentials and log in

5.The admit card will appear on the display screen

6.Download the admit card and take its print out for future reference.

