Nalanda Open University Admission 2020-21: Online registration begins at nalandaopenuniversity.com

education

Updated: Aug 06, 2020 12:53 IST

The online application process for admission to various courses in Nalanda Open University (NOU) began on Thursday.

Interested and eligible students can apply for the admission process online at nalandaopenuniversity.com on or before September 30, 2020.

Also Read: CM to lay foundation stone of Nalanda Open University campus in Rajgir on March 1

The applications are invited for admission to 117 courses including classes 10 and 12, postgraduate, honours, P.HD, and certificate courses.

Here’s a direct link to apply online.

How to apply:

1. Visit the official website at nalandaopenuniversity.com

2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Click here to Apply for Online Admission (session 2020-2021 )”

3. A new page will appear on the display screen

4. Click on the “New applicant” tab

5. If you are a new user, click on “New applicant? Create a new Account” link and fill in all the required information

6. After filling up the form and clicking on the “Register” button the candidate will receive an email and SMS with all the credentials for login such as user id, password, and OTP

7. The candidate will also be taken to OTP Page where the Candidate will have to enter the OTP

8. After entering OTP the candidate will be taken to the main Application Form

9. Fill in the application form

10. After the final submission of the Application form, the Candidate will be taken to the Payment page. Candidates are required to pay the requisite fee online through this portal only. SBI Collect or Demand Draft will not be accepted in Online form submission

11. Download the application form and take its print out for future reference.