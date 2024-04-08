A new nanosensor developed by researchers of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jodhpur aims to reduce the mortality rate occurring due to delayed diagnosis and a lack of early warnings. Nanosensor developed at IIT Jodhpur aims to reduce mortality rate

In a press release, the institute said the technology has immense potential to be used as a rapid and point-of-care technique for health monitoring, disease diagnosis, prognosis, and immune response tracking.

The nanosensor can quickly detect Cytokines, a group of proteins that regulate various cells.

“Cytokines are one of the many biomarkers of inflammation that are used for diagnosing diseases and tracking their progression. They play an important role in tissue damage repair, cancer development and progression, and modulating immune reactions. This is why they are important for developing precision medicine and targeted therapeutics for various conditions like oncology, infectiology and in rheumatological diseases, among others,” IIT Jodhpur said.

The work was published by Akilandeshwari B, Department of Bioscience and Bioengineering, Sarvar Singh, Department of Electrical Engineering, Prof. Ajay Agarwal, Head, Department of Electrical Engineering, and Prof. Sushmita Jha, Department of Bioscience and Bioengineering.

Talking about the developed technique and its future scope, Prof Agarwal said, “This technique which is currently in its development stage has provided exciting and encouraging results for three biomarkers i.e. interleukin-6 (IL-6), interleukin-β (IL-β), and TNF-α which are key pro-inflammatory cytokines, released by inflammatory cells. As of now, the testing is done for controlled samples, but the team aims to take the technology to clinical trials soon. The group is also using this technique to develop detection protocols for the early-stage and quick diagnosis of Sepsis and Fungal infections.”