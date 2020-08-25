NATA 2020 admit card released at nata.in, here’s how to download
Candidates who have registered for the NATA 2020 examination can download their admit card online at nata.in.education Updated: Aug 25, 2020 11:03 IST
The Council of Architecture has released the NATA 2020 admit card on its official website.
The COA will conduct the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) on August 29, 2020. The examination will be held in online mode.
The admit card will carry all the necessary instructions along with COVID-19 safety guidelines. Candidates are advised to follow the guidelines.
Direct link to download the NATA Admit Card 2020
How to download the NATA Admit card 2020:
Step 1: Visit the official at nata.in
Step 2: On the homepage, go to the candidate’s login section
Step 3: Key in your credentials and login
Step 4: The NATA admit card 2020 will appear on the display screen
Step 5: Download the NATA admit card and take a print out.