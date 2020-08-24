e-paper
NATA 2020 admit card to be released today at nata.in, here's how to download

NATA 2020 admit card to be released today at nata.in, here’s how to download

Once the admit cards are released, candidates who have registered for the examination will be able to download their admit card online at nata.in.

education Updated: Aug 24, 2020 12:18 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The COA will conduct the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) on August 29, 2020.
The COA will conduct the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) on August 29, 2020.(HT file )
         

The Council of Architecture will release the admit card NATA 2020 examination on August 24, 2020, on its official website.

The COA will conduct the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) on August 29, 2020. The examination will be held in online mode.

How to download the NATA Admit card 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official at nata.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘NATA Admit Card’ link

Step 3: Key in your credentials and login

Step 4: The NATA admit card 2020 will appear on the display screen

Step 5: Download the NATA admit card and take a print out.

