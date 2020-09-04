NATA Result 2020 for 1st test to be declared today; last date to apply for 2nd test extended

Updated: Sep 04, 2020 10:56 IST

National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2020 result for its first test will be declared on Friday, September 4. The NATA 2020 first test result was scheduled for September 3 which was postponed to September 4. The Council of Architecture (CoA) in its notice also informed that the last date for new registration for second test of NATA 2020 is extended up to September 6 till 12 noon. NATA second test 2020 will be held on September 12. Candidates who have not yet registered for the second test can do it now by visiting the official website at nata.in.

The Council of Architecture conducts the aptitude test (NATA) twice in a year and students have the option to appear in both the exams. The first test was conducted on August 29.

Click here to register for NATA 2020 second test

How to check NATA 2020 result:

Visit the official website at nata.in

Click on the NATA first test result link flashing on the homepage

Key in your login credentials

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out.

What is NATA:

NATA is conducted by Council Of Architecture (COA) since 2006. It measures the aptitude of the applicant for specific field of study, i.e. Architecture. The test makes an assessment of drawing and observation skills, sense of proportion, aesthetic sensitivity, Mathematics at 10+2 level and critical thinking ability that have been acquired by the candidate over the past few years and are related to the specific field of study.