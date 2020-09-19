e-paper
NATA Result 2020 for second test declared at nata.in, here’s direct link to download scorecard, response sheet

NATA Result 2020: The Council of Architecture (CoA) has declared the second test results, response sheet and scorecard of National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2020 at nata.in. Check direct link to download scorecard, response sheet here.

education Updated: Sep 19, 2020 08:36 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
NATA Result 2020: The Council of Architecture (CoA) has declared the result, response sheet and scorecard for the second test of National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2020. The first test was conducted on September 12. Candidates who had taken the exam can check their scores online at nata.in. CoA conducts the aptitude test (NATA) twice in a year and students have the option to appear in both the exams. The NATA first test was held on August 29 for which the result was declared on September 5.

How to check NATA 2020 second test result: 

Visit the official website at nata.in

Go to the Registration link given on the top of homepage

Key in your login credentials

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out.

Direct link to check NATA Result 2020 scorecard

NATA is conducted by Council Of Architecture (COA) since 2006. It measures the aptitude of the applicant for specific field of study, i.e. Architecture. The test makes an assessment of drawing and observation skills, sense of proportion, aesthetic sensitivity, Mathematics at 10+2 level and critical thinking ability that have been acquired by the candidate over the past few years and are related to the specific field of study.

