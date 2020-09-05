e-paper
Home / Education / NATA Result 2020 declared at nata.in, direct link here to download scorecard, response sheet

NATA Result 2020 declared at nata.in, direct link here to download scorecard, response sheet

NATA Result 2020: The Council of Architecture (CoA) has declared the first test results, response sheet and scorecard of National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2020 at nata.in. Check direct link to here.

education Updated: Sep 05, 2020 09:29 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
NATA Result 2020: The Council of Architecture (CoA) has declared the result, response sheet and scorecard for the first test of National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2020. The first test was conducted on August 29. Candidates who had taken the exam can check their scores online at nata.in. CoA conducts the aptitude test (NATA) twice in a year and students have the option to appear in both the exams.

How to check NATA 2020 result: 

Visit the official website at nata.in

Go to the Registration link given on the top of homepage

Key in your login credentials

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out.

Direct link to check NATA Result 2020 scorecard

The Council of Architecture (CoA)has also extended the last date for new registration for second test of NATA 2020 up to September 6 till 12 noon. NATA second test 2020 will be held on September 12. Candidates who have not yet registered for the second test can do it now by visiting the official website at nata.in.

