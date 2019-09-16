Naval Dockyard Recruitment 2019: 1233 vacancies on offer, last date to apply September 27

education

Naval Dockyard Mumbai has invited online applications to fill 1233 Designated and Non-Designated apprentice posts. Candidates interested and eligible for the posts can apply online at bhartiseva.com on or before September 27, 2019.

Eligible candidates would be called for written examination which will be held at Mumbai on December 19.

Vacancies:

Designated trades: 933 posts

Non-Designated trades: 300 posts

A total number of 1233 vacancies are available.

How to Apply:

•Visit the official website.

•Click on the Apprenticeship Training tab

•Click on the link ‘Apply Now’ either for designated or non- designated trade’s link appearing separately on the webpage.

•A new page will appear on the display screen.

•Click on the ‘New Registration’ tab appearing on the left side of the webpage.

•Fill in the required information.

Educational Qualification:

1.Candidates, who have passed Class 10th with a minimum 50% marks along with the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) examinations (Provisional National Trade Certificate acceptable) in relevant trade with an aggregate of 65% marks, can apply for the posts.

2.Candidate should have passed relevant ITI / trade test from any institute recognized by National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT).

3.Qualification for candidates who are to be enrolled for Rigger and Crane Operator (Overhead Steel Industry) as ‘Fresher’ shall have passed 8th class only, without ITI.

Age limit:

Candidates who are born between April 1, 1999 to March 31, 2006 are eligible to apply for the vacancies. While the age relaxation for reserved category will be according to the government norms.

Minimum Physical Standards:

1.Height 150 cm

2.Weight not less than 45 Kg

3.Chest expansion not less than 5 cm

4.Eye sight 6/6 to 6/9 (6/9 corrected with glasses)

5.External & internal organs to be normal.

Candidates who have already undergone or are currently undergoing Apprenticeship are not eligible to apply for the current enrolment.

Exam Pattern:

The written examination of 2 hours duration would comprise of 100 Multiple Choice Questions on the following topics:

•General Science

•General Knowledge

•Mathematics

Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in the Written Examination and Interview or Skill Test. The final merit list will be prepared by considering the consolidated marks of the written examination and Interview or Skill Test.

