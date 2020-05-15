e-paper
Home / Education / Navodaya Vidyalaya recruitment: Teachers will get appointment after lockdown: HRD Minister

Navodaya Vidyalaya recruitment: Teachers will get appointment after lockdown: HRD Minister

In response to a question, he said, “The examination date of NET will be announced very soon. He also announced that teachers who have completed the recruitment process of Navodaya Vidyalaya will get appointment after lockdown.”

education Updated: May 15, 2020 11:04 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Nandini
Asian News International| Posted by Nandini
New Delhi
Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'
Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' (PTI)
         

Union Minister for Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Thursday said that teachers who have completed the recruitment process of Navodaya Vidyalaya will get appointment after lockdown.

While interacting with teachers across the country through webinar, the Minister expressed his gratitude to all the teachers for spreading awareness relating to COVID-19 among the students and society at large.

In response to a question, he said, “The examination date of NET will be announced very soon. He also announced that teachers who have completed the recruitment process of Navodaya Vidyalaya will get appointment after lockdown.”

Giving a message of ‘Acharya Devo Bhava’, union minister, through his webinar, appealed to all the teachers to perform their duties and ensure academic welfare of students even in the lockdown situation.

“In India, the importance of a Guru has always been more than God and that is why we should respect all the teachers keeping the spirit of Acharya Devo Bhavah. In this crisis, the teachers also acted like frontline workers and their work is highly appreciated,” he said.

The Minister also mourned the death of a teacher of primary school in Delhi due to Corona Virus.

While replying to the question regarding opening of schools post lockdown, the Minister informed that the school administration and teachers will carry out the various tasks such as defining specific roles and responsibilities of all stakeholders at the school level, defining and establishing Health and Hygiene and other Safety Protocols or Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) before and after opening of schools, redefining or readjusting School Calendar and Annual Curriculum Plans, ensuring smooth transition of students from home-based schooling during lockdown to formal schooling and ensuring emotional well-being of students.

He added that school will prepare checklists to ensure they don’t miss out anything. CBSE will be sharing the checklists soon. (ANI)

