NBE FMG Result 2020: Foreign Medical Graduate December exam result declared, here’s direct link

Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 11:46 IST

National Board of Examinations on Saturday declared the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) December 2020 result on its official website. Candidates, who have taken the examination that was held on December 4, 2020, can check their result on the official NBE websites -www.natboard.edu.in and www.nbe.edu.in.

Individual score cards will be uploaded on the website on December 24. Candidates will be able to download the same from the official websites.

Direct link to check NBE FMGE December 2020 result

Candidates, who did not submit the prescribed documents by December 10 have been declared ineligible and their candidature has been cancelled by the board. Also, the result of such candidates whose face ID is under verification has been withheld.

How to check NBE FMGE December 2020 result:

Visit the official website - nbe.edu.in

Click on FMGE December 2020 Result Link

A merit list will be displayed

Check your roll number in the merit list