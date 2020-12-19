e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 19, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / NBE FMG Result 2020: Foreign Medical Graduate December exam result declared, here’s direct link

NBE FMG Result 2020: Foreign Medical Graduate December exam result declared, here’s direct link

National Board of Examinations on Saturday declared the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) December 2020 result on its official website- nbe.edu.in.

education Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 11:46 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
NBE FMG Result 2020 declared
NBE FMG Result 2020 declared(Satish Bate/HT PHOTO)
         

National Board of Examinations on Saturday declared the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) December 2020 result on its official website. Candidates, who have taken the examination that was held on December 4, 2020, can check their result on the official NBE websites -www.natboard.edu.in and www.nbe.edu.in.

Individual score cards will be uploaded on the website on December 24. Candidates will be able to download the same from the official websites.

Direct link to check NBE FMGE December 2020 result

Candidates, who did not submit the prescribed documents by December 10 have been declared ineligible and their candidature has been cancelled by the board. Also, the result of such candidates whose face ID is under verification has been withheld.

How to check NBE FMGE December 2020 result:

Visit the official website - nbe.edu.in

Click on FMGE December 2020 Result Link

A merit list will be displayed

Check your roll number in the merit list

top news
We moved from ‘Why India?’ to ‘Why not India?’: PM Modi says at Assocham
We moved from ‘Why India?’ to ‘Why not India?’: PM Modi says at Assocham
Why Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat cautioned Nepal about China’s footprint
Why Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat cautioned Nepal about China’s footprint
1st Test Day 3 Live: India record lowest total, Australia need to 90 to win
1st Test Day 3 Live: India record lowest total, Australia need to 90 to win
Sonia Gandhi meets section of Congress dissenters, looks to end crisis
Sonia Gandhi meets section of Congress dissenters, looks to end crisis
Govt must protect vaccine makers against lawsuits: SII’s Adar Poonawalla
Govt must protect vaccine makers against lawsuits: SII’s Adar Poonawalla
Find content on how agro-reforms help farmers on NaMo App, tweets PM Modi
Find content on how agro-reforms help farmers on NaMo App, tweets PM Modi
Quota policy isn’t meant to deny merit: Supreme Court
Quota policy isn’t meant to deny merit: Supreme Court
‘Cong to elect chief soon, 99.99% believe it should be Rahul Gandhi’: Surjewala
‘Cong to elect chief soon, 99.99% believe it should be Rahul Gandhi’: Surjewala
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesCovid-19India vs Australia Live ScoreRafale Fighter JetISRO

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In