NBEMS Junior accountant skill test cancelled citing technical reasons

  • NBEMS Junior accountant skill test cancelled: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has cancelled the skill test held on October 31, 2021 for the post of Junior accountant.
NBEMS Junior accountant skill test cancelled:(HT file)
Published on Jul 27, 2022 09:07 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has cancelled the skill test held on October 31, 2021 for the post of Junior accountant.

According to the notice, NSEB has stated “technical reasons” as the reason for cancellation.

The revised Cut-off scores (Out of 200) for the post of Junior Accountant for the Computer Based Test (CBT) held on September 20, 2021 are also published.

The revised cut-off score for general category candidates is 136.25. The score is 134.25 for OBC category candidates and the score is 123.50 for SC category candidates.

Check the cut-off scores here.

The revised list of shortlisted candidates for the skill test to be re-conducted is also published.

Click here to check the list.

NBEMS will announce the Date and Time for the re-conduct of the skill test for the post of Junior Accountant in due course.

In case of any query, candidates are advised to contact through the mail- recruitment@natboard.edu.in.

Check the official notice here. Click here.

medical sciences skill training
