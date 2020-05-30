NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Result 2020: Nagaland Board 10th, 12th results declared at nbsenagaland.com, here’s how to check

education

Updated: May 30, 2020 14:27 IST

Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) on Saturday announced the results of class 10 and 12 board examination on its official website.

Students who have appeared in the NBSE class 10 and 12 board examinations can check their results online at nbsenagaland.com.

According to the notice, the board has also made the provisions to download the marks and mark sheet online at indiaresults.com or results.shikha.

The results can be accessed by sending the SMS on the following numbers:

For class 10 (HSLC ) results: SMS-NB10<space>Roll number to 56070

For class 12 (HSSLC ) results: SMS-NB12<space>Roll number to 56070

The results gazette will be issued to all the registered institutions of the board. However, in view of the coronavirus lockdown, the board will issue the documents to the centre superintendent only from June 5.

Here’s the direct link to check HSLC and HSSLC result.

How to check the results:

1. Visit the official website at nbsenagaland.com

2. On the homepage,click on the link available to check NBSE HSSLC and HSLC result 2020

3. NBSE HSSLC and HSLC result 2020 will appear on the display screen

4. Download the result and take its print out for future reference.