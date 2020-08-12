e-paper
Aug 12, 2020-Wednesday
NCHMCT JEE 2020 exam dates announced, check details

education Updated: Aug 12, 2020 17:49 IST
NCHMCT JEE 2020 exam.
NCHMCT JEE 2020 exam.(HT file)
         

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday announced the exam dates for the National Council of Hotel Management and Catering Technology Joint Entrance Examination (NCHMCT JEE) 2020. A notice regarding this decision has been uploaded on the agency’s official website.

NTA will be conducting the NCHMCT JEE 2020 computer-based examination on August 29, 2020, at various centres. The exam will be held from 3 pm to 6pm.

The NCHMCT JEE 2020 exam is held for admission to hospitality and hotel management programmes.

“The dates of downloading the admit card indicating roll number and centre of the examination will be displayed 15 days before the conduct of the examination on the official website of NTA and NCHM JEE 2020,” reads NTA’s official statement.

The statement further reads, “The candidates and their parents are advised to keep visiting the above websites [nta.ac.in and nchmjee.nta.nic.in] for latest updates.”

