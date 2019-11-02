NCVT MIS ITI Result 2019 declared at ncvtmis.gov.in

education

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 14:21 IST

National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT) has declared the ITI semester results at its official website ncvtmis.gov.in. The results have been declared for first, second, third and fourth semester of information system ITI trainee exam.

NCVT had conducted the exams in the month of August and September 2019. Candidates can check their results at ncvtmis.gov.in.

Click here to check your NCVT MIS ITI Result 2019.

Candidates will have to key in their roll number or registration number and select the semester from the drop down list and submit to check their NCVT MIS ITI Semester Result 2019.

First Published: Nov 02, 2019 14:21 IST