NCWEB announces first cutoff list, required scores drop by up to 10 points

The Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) announced its first cutoff list on Friday. The requisite scores have dropped by up to eight percentage points for BCom, and by up to 10 percentage points for BA programme.

Anju Gupta, the director of NCWEB, said that these were “more realistic” cutoffs. “Our first cutoffs this year are closer to last year’s second cutoff. We realised that many of the students who had been admitted under the first cutoff last year withdrew and shifted to regular colleges in the next cutoff list. We hope that these students will stay on,” she said.

The NCWEB is one of the “non-formal” education centres at the Delhi University, where female students who are residents of NCT Delhi can get admitted to either BA or BCom programmes. The students attend classes just once a week at the centres which are slightly lower than the cutoffs to regular colleges at DU.

This year, there are 12,168 seats up for grabs in 26 centres, according to Anju Gupta, NCWEB director. Each centre has 284 seats for BA programme, and 184 for BCom programme. The first cutoff was announced on Friday, and the admissions under the first list will continue until July 3 at the centres.

Last year, the first cutoffs for BCom ranged between 84 and 90%, and between 76 and 88% for BA programme. This year, the cutoffs for BCom are between 77 and 85%, and 72 and 78% for BA programme. Both years, the highest cutoffs were at Miranda House and Hans Raj College, and the lowest cutoffs were at Aditi Mahavidyalaya and Bhagini Nivedita College.

The centres at Hans Raj and Miranda saw the steepest drop in cutoffs for BA programme, where the cutoff has dropped by 10 percentage points. At Aditi Mahavidyalaya and Bhagini Nivedita, the cutoffs have dropped by seven and four percentage points for BCom and BA programme respectively .

The highest drop for BCom has been at the other 22 centres, where the cutoff has dropped by eight percentage points from last year’s 86% to 78% this year.