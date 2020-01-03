e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 03, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Jan 03, 2020
Home / Education / NDMC Teachers Recruitment: Application begins for 331 nursery teacher posts

NDMC Teachers Recruitment: Application begins for 331 nursery teacher posts

North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) has invited online applications fro nursery teachers. There are a total of 331 posts. Candidates can apply online at mcdonline.gov.in.

education Updated: Jan 03, 2020 14:22 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
(Hindustan Times)
         

North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) has invited online applications fro nursery teachers. There are a total of 331 posts. Candidates can apply online at mcdonline.gov.in. The online application process began on January 1, 2020 and the last date to apply is January 15, 2020.The recruitment will be contractual in nature.

Educational Qualification:

Senior Secondary Schools ( Class Twelve) Certificate or intermediate or its equivalent with at least 45% marks from a recognized Board /Institution/ University

Diploma / Certificate in Nursery Teacher Education Programme of duration of not less than two years or B.Ed (Nursery) from a recognized Institute.

Must have passed Hindi at Secondary.

Age Limit:

General : 30 years

SC : 35 years

ST : 35 years

OBC : 33 years

PH/VH (General) : 40 years, PH/VH (SC/ST) : 45 years, PH/VH(OBC) : 43 years

DETAILS OF POST:

General Post : 167

SC Post : 50

ST Post : 25

OBC Post : 89

tags
top news
US urges its citizens to ‘depart Iraq immediately’ after Soleimani’s killing
US urges its citizens to ‘depart Iraq immediately’ after Soleimani’s killing
At anti-CAA rally, Mamata Banerjee takes on PM Modi over Pakistan remark
At anti-CAA rally, Mamata Banerjee takes on PM Modi over Pakistan remark
Ayatollah Khamenei vows ‘severe revenge’ for Qasem Soleimani’s killing
Ayatollah Khamenei vows ‘severe revenge’ for Qasem Soleimani’s killing
Controversy erupts as Shubman ‘abuses’ umpire after being given out-Report
Controversy erupts as Shubman ‘abuses’ umpire after being given out-Report
Unrest in West Asia can be a double whammy for the Indian economy | Analysis
Unrest in West Asia can be a double whammy for the Indian economy | Analysis
4 batsmen, 6 bowlers: MSK Prasad names 10 best back-ups for Team India
4 batsmen, 6 bowlers: MSK Prasad names 10 best back-ups for Team India
BJP to reach out to 3 crore families to spread awareness over CAA
BJP to reach out to 3 crore families to spread awareness over CAA
Watch: Qasem Soleimani killed by a US air strike, all you need to know
Watch: Qasem Soleimani killed by a US air strike, all you need to know
trending topics
Delhi Air QualityJasprit BumrahQasem SoleimaniGATE 2020 Admit CardQasem Soleimani killedBaghdad airstrikeIBPS PO Main Result 2019SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News