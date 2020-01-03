NDMC Teachers Recruitment: Application begins for 331 nursery teacher posts
North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) has invited online applications fro nursery teachers. There are a total of 331 posts. Candidates can apply online at mcdonline.gov.in.education Updated: Jan 03, 2020 14:22 IST
North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) has invited online applications fro nursery teachers. There are a total of 331 posts. Candidates can apply online at mcdonline.gov.in. The online application process began on January 1, 2020 and the last date to apply is January 15, 2020.The recruitment will be contractual in nature.
Educational Qualification:
Senior Secondary Schools ( Class Twelve) Certificate or intermediate or its equivalent with at least 45% marks from a recognized Board /Institution/ University
Diploma / Certificate in Nursery Teacher Education Programme of duration of not less than two years or B.Ed (Nursery) from a recognized Institute.
Must have passed Hindi at Secondary.
Age Limit:
General : 30 years
SC : 35 years
ST : 35 years
OBC : 33 years
PH/VH (General) : 40 years, PH/VH (SC/ST) : 45 years, PH/VH(OBC) : 43 years
DETAILS OF POST:
General Post : 167
SC Post : 50
ST Post : 25
OBC Post : 89