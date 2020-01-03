NDMC Teachers Recruitment: Application begins for 331 nursery teacher posts

education

Updated: Jan 03, 2020 14:22 IST

North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) has invited online applications fro nursery teachers. There are a total of 331 posts. Candidates can apply online at mcdonline.gov.in. The online application process began on January 1, 2020 and the last date to apply is January 15, 2020.The recruitment will be contractual in nature.

Educational Qualification:

Senior Secondary Schools ( Class Twelve) Certificate or intermediate or its equivalent with at least 45% marks from a recognized Board /Institution/ University

Diploma / Certificate in Nursery Teacher Education Programme of duration of not less than two years or B.Ed (Nursery) from a recognized Institute.

Must have passed Hindi at Secondary.

Age Limit:

General : 30 years

SC : 35 years

ST : 35 years

OBC : 33 years

PH/VH (General) : 40 years, PH/VH (SC/ST) : 45 years, PH/VH(OBC) : 43 years

DETAILS OF POST:

General Post : 167

SC Post : 50

ST Post : 25

OBC Post : 89