NEET 2018 admit card: Here’s how to download

The Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to release the admit card for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET 2018, any time this week. The official website for NEET says that the admit card for the exam will be released in the second week of April.

NEET 2018 is scheduled to take place on May 6 this year, from 10am to 1pm. The exam will consist of one paper containing 180 objective type questions from Physics, Chemistry and Biology.

The admit cards will not be sent by post. However, a copy of the admit card in Pdf format will be sent to the student through his registered email while he downloads it. Candidates should check on the admit card their roll number, name, father’s name, category, sub-category, photograph, signature, date of birth, language of question paper and name and address of examination centre allotted to him.

NEET 2018 admit cards: Steps to download

1) Visit the official website of NEET at cbseneet.nic.in

2) Click on the link for admit card

3) Key in required details on the login page and submit

4) The admit card will be displayed on the screen

5) Take a print out and save it on your computers

Note: Candidates must keep the admit cards carefully and take it to the examination centre.