NEET 2019 registration begins, apply before November 30 on nta.ac.in

Online registration for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2019 has begun. Candidates can register on the official website of national testing agency (NTA) ie, nta.ac.in and apply for the examination using the provided registration ID and password. NEET is an entrance examination to get admission in medical colleges of India.

The examination will be conducted on May 5, 2019 and the result will be declare on June 5, 2019. The admit cards will be uploaded on April 15, 2019.

For the first time, NEET is conducted by NTA instead of CBSE.

The last date to apply is November 30, 2018 while the last date for fee transaction is December 1. Payment will be done via online mode only. The time of examination will be changed from this year. According to the notification issued by NTA, the examination will be conducted between 2 to 5 pm. Earlier the examination were conducted between 10 am to 2 pm.

