NEET 2019 results: Satwik Lodha from East Singhbhum is Jharkhand topper

Satwik Lodha, a resident of backward rural block Chakulia in East Singhbhum has secured top position in Jharkhand in NEET (National Eligibility Examination Test) medical entrance. He also secured 20th All India Rank in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2019 — the nationwide examination held to select candidates for undergraduate medical and dental courses.

NEET 2019 results were announced on Wednesday.

Satwik Lodha, son of businessman father Vikash Lodha has secured 690 out of total 720 marks. After completing primary education from Chakulia he completed further school studies in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand. He had been preparing for competitive exams at a coaching institute in Kota Rajasthan after completing plus two there.

Satwik wants to do masters in medical and serve the needy. He gave credit of success to teachers, family members, especially mother Heena Lodha. He said that success needs hard work and dedicated concentration to achieve goal.

National Testing Agency (NTA) had conducted NEET (Under graduate) examination for medical entrance on May 5.

First Published: Jun 06, 2019 14:13 IST