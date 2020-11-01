e-paper
Home / Education / NEET 2020 Andhra Pradesh list of candidates with 113 and more marks released, here's direct link

NEET 2020 Andhra Pradesh list of candidates with 113 and more marks released, here’s direct link

The list has been prepared as per the NEET UG 2020 data received from DGHS, Ministry of Health, Govt of India.

hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
NEET 2020 Andhra Pradesh list of candidates with 113 and more marks.
NEET 2020 Andhra Pradesh list of candidates with 113 and more marks. (Screengrab )
         

Dr. NTR University of Health Sciences, Vijayawada on Saturday released the list of candidates who appeared for NEET UG 2020 exam from Andhra Pradesh and secured 113 and more marks on its official website.

Candidates can check the list online at ntruhs.ap.nic.in.

The list has been prepared as per the NEET UG 2020 data received from DGHS, Ministry of Health, Govt of India.

“This is not a merit list .The Provisional Merit position will be displayed after submission of online applications in response to the University Notification and Final Merit List will be displayed after verification of certificates,” reads the official notice.

According to the notification, the cutoff marks for eligibility under general category is 147 marks, for General- PH category 129 marks, for BC, SC & ST (including PH) categories 113 marks.

Students are advised to keep a tab of the official website ntruhs.ap.nic.in regularly for notifications for submissions of online applications, web counselling, etc.

Here’s direct link to check the list.

