NEET 2020: NTA releases detailed protocol for conducting exam during pandemic

NEET 2020: NTA releases detailed protocol for conducting exam during pandemic

To avoid crowd at the examination centre entrance due to candidates reaching together, they will be given staggered time slots for reporting. All staff members and candidates to be checked with Thermo guns at the entry point for fever.

education Updated: Aug 22, 2020 10:48 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
(Representative)
         

As it readies to conduct the NEET exam in September, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has created a detailed protocol on how to hold the exercise in which nearly 15 lakh students could participate while also following safety and social distancing norms.

To avoid crowd at the examination centre entrance due to candidates reaching together, they will be given staggered time slots for reporting. All staff members and candidates to be checked with Thermo guns at the entry point for fever. In case, any staff person and candidate is observed to be having above normal temperature or displaying any symptom of COVID-19 suspect, they will be placed in separate Isolation Room.

Candidates will be permitted to carry only:

o Mask on face

o Gloves on hand

o Personal transparent water bottle

o Personal small hand sanitizer (50 ml)

o Exam related documents as instructed (Admit Card, ID card, etc)

Candidate Frisking

Body pat frisking will not be done.

Frisking by metal detector held with long handle will be mandatory for all candidates.

Frisking personnel will ensure that while frisking metal detector does not come in physical contact with any candidate.

Bluetooth and Wi-Fi signal presence will be checked inside the examination rooms and examination centres.

Document verification

A table of approx. of around 3 feet width should be kept in Registration room or hall. Candidate will display the documents for Exam Functionary to view without touching the document.

Manual attendance with signature (while wearing gloves) will be taken. No thumb impressions will be taken.

The practice of physical movement of Invigilators inside the room will be minimized.

The practice of water dispenser will be discontinued. Personal water bottles will be permitted at the table and should be brought by the candidate.

The gloves and masks should be disposed in a pedal push covered bin at the Examination Centre and outside the examination hall only, the NTA guidelines say.

According to a government official, hoping to leave nothing to chance, the NTA had reached out to top medical professionals, who have been guiding it in what is a most-challenging task.

“Top medical professionals of repute like Dr G C Khilnani, former head of pulmonary medine in AIIMS, Delhi, Dr Arvind Kumar, Head of Chest Surgery, and Dr Ashok Kumar Jariyal, professor of physiology are among experts that NTA has been relying on to form a comprehensive plan to ensure all students and staff are safe,” said the official.

The NTA has also developed a detailed protocol to ensure the exams are held in a “touchless” manner and social distancing is followed.



