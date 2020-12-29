NEET 2020: Registration closes soon at ntaneet.nic.in, here’s how to apply

Updated: Dec 29, 2019 11:32 IST

The online registration for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 will come to an end on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Candidates interested and eligible to appear in the entrance exam can do so by applying online at ntaneet.nic.in on or before December 31, till 11:59 pm. However, for the candidates from the Kashmir valley and Leh, the last date for submission of application form with fee is January 1, 2020.

National Testing Agency will conduct the NEET 2020 entrance exam on May 3, 2020, and the result of which is scheduled to be released on June 4, 2020. NTA will release the admit card for the NEET 2020 entrance examination on March 27, 2020.

According to the official notice, “Section 14 of the National Medical Commission Act, 2019 provides for holding of a common and uniform National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to the undergraduate medical courses in all medical institutions including those governed under any other law. Thus, the admission to MBBS course in AIIMS, New Delhi, JIPMER and all AIIMS like Institutions will be made through NEET. The eligibility criteria applicable to appear in NEET (UG) shall also be applicable to the candidates desirous to take admission to INIs like AIIMS.”

Important Dates:

•Date of examination: May 3, 2020

•Successful Transaction of Fee through Credit Card/Debit Card/NetBanking/UPI: December 2, 2019 to January 1, 2020

•Correction in Particulars of Application Form on NTA Website: January 15-31, 2020

•Admit card: March 27, 2020

•Declaration of Result on NTA Website: June 4, 2020

Application Fee:

Candidates belonging to the general category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 1500. For General EWS and OBC con-creamy layer candidates, the application fee is Rs 1400. Whereas, transgender candidates and those who comes under the reserved category have to pay Rs 800 as application fee.

Candidates can click here to apply for the NEET 2020 exam.

How to apply:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, click on New Registration tab

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Read the instructions carefully and proceed

5.Fill in all the requisite information and submit

6.Once your registration id is created, go back to the candidate login section

7.Key in your credentials and log in

8.Application form will appear on the display screen

9.Fill in all the required information and upload all supporting documents

10.Make payment

11.Download the application form and take its print out for future reference.