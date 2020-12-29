e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 29, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Dec 29, 2019
Home / Education / NEET 2020: Registration closes soon at ntaneet.nic.in, here’s how to apply

NEET 2020: Registration closes soon at ntaneet.nic.in, here’s how to apply

National Testing Agency will conduct the NEET 2020 entrance exam on May 3, 2020, and the result of which is scheduled to be released on June 4, 2020. Read on to know more..

education Updated: Dec 29, 2019 11:32 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
NEET 2020 registration ends on December 31, 2019.
NEET 2020 registration ends on December 31, 2019. (HT file)
         

The online registration for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 will come to an end on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Candidates interested and eligible to appear in the entrance exam can do so by applying online at ntaneet.nic.in on or before December 31, till 11:59 pm. However, for the candidates from the Kashmir valley and Leh, the last date for submission of application form with fee is January 1, 2020.

National Testing Agency will conduct the NEET 2020 entrance exam on May 3, 2020, and the result of which is scheduled to be released on June 4, 2020. NTA will release the admit card for the NEET 2020 entrance examination on March 27, 2020.

According to the official notice, “Section 14 of the National Medical Commission Act, 2019 provides for holding of a common and uniform National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to the undergraduate medical courses in all medical institutions including those governed under any other law. Thus, the admission to MBBS course in AIIMS, New Delhi, JIPMER and all AIIMS like Institutions will be made through NEET. The eligibility criteria applicable to appear in NEET (UG) shall also be applicable to the candidates desirous to take admission to INIs like AIIMS.”

Important Dates:

•Date of examination: May 3, 2020

•Successful Transaction of Fee through Credit Card/Debit Card/NetBanking/UPI: December 2, 2019 to January 1, 2020

•Correction in Particulars of Application Form on NTA Website: January 15-31, 2020

•Admit card: March 27, 2020

•Declaration of Result on NTA Website: June 4, 2020

Application Fee:

Candidates belonging to the general category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 1500. For General EWS and OBC con-creamy layer candidates, the application fee is Rs 1400. Whereas, transgender candidates and those who comes under the reserved category have to pay Rs 800 as application fee.

Candidates can click here to apply for the NEET 2020 exam.

How to apply:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, click on New Registration tab

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Read the instructions carefully and proceed

5.Fill in all the requisite information and submit

6.Once your registration id is created, go back to the candidate login section

7.Key in your credentials and log in

8.Application form will appear on the display screen

9.Fill in all the required information and upload all supporting documents

10.Make payment

11.Download the application form and take its print out for future reference.

tags
top news
‘Today’s youth doesn’t like anarchy, instability, nepotism’: PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat
‘Today’s youth doesn’t like anarchy, instability, nepotism’: PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat
‘Proud of you’: Robert Vadra tweets support to wife after ‘manhandling’ by UP cops
‘Proud of you’: Robert Vadra tweets support to wife after ‘manhandling’ by UP cops
On Meerut cop’s ‘Go to Pakistan’ comment, Naqvi demands immediate action
On Meerut cop’s ‘Go to Pakistan’ comment, Naqvi demands immediate action
India’s biggest detention camp nears completion
India’s biggest detention camp nears completion
Hemant Soren to take oath as 11th chief minister of Jharkhand
Hemant Soren to take oath as 11th chief minister of Jharkhand
‘Will follow the legal process on NRC’: Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad
‘Will follow the legal process on NRC’: Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad
WATCH: England cricketers Stokes and Broad involved in ugly on-field spat
WATCH: England cricketers Stokes and Broad involved in ugly on-field spat
Pejavara Mutt Chief Vishwesha Teertha Swami passes away in Karnataka
Pejavara Mutt Chief Vishwesha Teertha Swami passes away in Karnataka
trending topics
Sanju SamsonDelhi TemperatureAnti-CAA protest in KochiKushal Punjabi DeathSalman Khan birthdayArpita KhanGood Newwz celeb reviewKushal PunjabiBBL

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News