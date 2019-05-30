NEET answer key 2019 released at ntaneet.nic.in, here’s how to raise objections

The National Testing Agency (NTS) has uploaded the answer key of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2019 exam. The examination was held on May 5 and May 20, 2019.

The students can check the answer key on the official website of NTA at ntaneet.nic.in. Go to candidate login and sign in into your account using your application number and password. Click on ‘Apply for KEY Challenge’. Select the question you want to challenge which is displayed in front of you. Follow the steps as provided in the instructions to raise objections.

Those who want to challenge the answer key can do so until 11.50 pm on Friday, May 31. A fees of Rs 1000 needs to be paid for each question challenged.

The fee may be made paid through Debit/Credit Card/ Net Banking. The processing fee will be refunded if the challenge is found correct. No challenge will be entertained without receipt of processing fee.

A total of 15,19,375 students had registered for the exam held across the country. The exam consisted of one paper with 180 objective type questions from physics, chemistry and biology.

First Published: May 30, 2019 12:56 IST