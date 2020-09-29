e-paper
Home / Education / NEET answer key 2020: Raise objections till 2 pm today, here’s direct link

NEET answer key 2020: Raise objections till 2 pm today, here’s direct link

NEET answer key 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the NEET 2020 examination on September 13, 2020, at various centres spread across the country.

education Updated: Sep 29, 2020 10:14 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
NEET answer key 2020: The last date to raise objections against NEET 2020 answer key is today, September 29, 2020. Those who have appeared in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET 2020) examination can check the answer key online at ntaneet.nic.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the NEET 2020 examination on September 13, 2020, at various centres spread across the country.

Candidates can challenge the answer key by providing appropriate representations on or before 2 pm. Candidates will have to pay online a sum of Rs. 1000/- (one thousand only) as processing fee for each question challenged.

“The payment of the processing fee may be made through Debit/Credit Card/ Net Banking up to 04.00 PM of 29.09.2020. The processing fee will be refunded if the challenge is found correct. No challenge will be entertained without receipt of processing fee,” reads the official notice.

Direct link to challenge NEET answer key 2020.

How to challenge NEET answer key 2020:

Visit the official website at ntaneet.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Key Challenge”

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Key in your credentials and login

Select the question and answer you wish to challenge

Make online payment and take a print out of the receipt

