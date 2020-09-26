e-paper
Home / Education / NEET answer key 2020 released at ntaneet.nic.in, here’s direct link to check

NEET answer key 2020: Candidates who have appeared in the entrance examination can check their answer key online at ntaneet.nic.in.

education Updated: Sep 26, 2020 15:08 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
NEET answer key 2020.
NEET answer key 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday released the answer key for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the entrance examination can check their answer key online at ntaneet.nic.in.

“The candidates are advised to go through the same and keep themselves ready for challenges of the Draft Answer Keys which will be published shortly,” reads the official website.

NTA conducted the NEET 2020 examination on September 13, 2020, at various centres spread across the country. The examinations was held amidst coronavirus precautionary measures.

Direct link to check NEET 2020 answer key.

How to check NEET 2020 answer key:

Visit the official website at ntaneet.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “PUBLIC NOTICE: NATIONAL ELIGIBILITY CUM ENTRANCE TEST (UG) - 2020 ANSWER KEY”

The answer key in the pdf format will appear on the display screen

Download the answer key and take its print out for future use

