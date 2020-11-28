e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 28, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / NEET Counselling 2020: Round-2 result to be declared today at mcc.nic.in

NEET Counselling 2020: Round-2 result to be declared today at mcc.nic.in

NEET Counselling Result 2020: The MCC will on Saturday declare the results of NEET- qualified candidates registered for second round of seat allotment in the MBBS and BDS seats falling under the 15% all India quota in deemed, central universities, AIIMS, JIPMER, ESIC and AFMC.

education Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 11:50 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
NEET Counselling Result 2020
NEET Counselling Result 2020(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

NEET Counselling Result 2020: The Medical Counselling Committee will on Saturday declare the results of NEET- qualified candidates registered for second round of seat allotment in the MBBS and BDS seats falling under the 15% all India quota in deemed, central universities, AIIMS, JIPMER, ESIC and AFMC. The NEET Counselling result will be declared on November 28, a statement on the official website reads.

Candidates who are registered for the second round of counselling will be able to check their results online at mcc.nic.in.

The registration for second round of counselling began on November 20. Candidates were allowed to fill and lock their choices of seats till November 24. After the result is declared, candidates will have to report at their alloted college between November 28 and December 8.

Transfer of Non Reporting & Non Joining Vacant seats to State Quota on December 8, 2020 (Only 15% All India Quota).

How to check NEET Counselling Result 2020:

Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in/UGCounselling

The result link will be flashing on the homepage

Click on the NEET Counselling Result link

Key in your login credentials and check your seat allotment result

top news
LIVE: ‘I compliment the team for their work’: PM Modi tweets after taking stock of Covid-19 vaccine development at Zydus Biotech Park
LIVE: ‘I compliment the team for their work’: PM Modi tweets after taking stock of Covid-19 vaccine development at Zydus Biotech Park
‘Don’t threaten,’ says Fadnavis after Thackeray’s veiled warning
‘Don’t threaten,’ says Fadnavis after Thackeray’s veiled warning
PM Oli pulls off surprise, draws a red line for ambassador Hou Yanqi
PM Oli pulls off surprise, draws a red line for ambassador Hou Yanqi
CBI raids 40 premises in three states, including Bengal over ‘coal mafia’, bribery cases
CBI raids 40 premises in three states, including Bengal over ‘coal mafia’, bribery cases
DDC election: J&K goes to polls for first time after Article 370 abrogation
DDC election: J&K goes to polls for first time after Article 370 abrogation
‘Sad’: Rahul Gandhi tweets, sharing viral photo of farmers’ protest
‘Sad’: Rahul Gandhi tweets, sharing viral photo of farmers’ protest
LIVE: After night halt, Punjab farmers resume march towards Delhi
LIVE: After night halt, Punjab farmers resume march towards Delhi
‘Retire or quit’: Nitin Gadkari on publicly reprimanding officials #HTLS2020
‘Retire or quit’: Nitin Gadkari on publicly reprimanding officials #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In