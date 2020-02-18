NEET MDS 2020 result declared at nbe.edu.in, here’s how to check

education

Updated: Feb 18, 2020 18:03 IST

National Board of Examinations (NBE) has declared the NEET- MDS 2020 result on its official website. Candidates, who have appeared in the NEET MDS examination 2020, can check and download their result online at nbe.edu.in

The Board conducted the NEET PG 2020 entrance examination on January 5, 2020, at various centres spread across the country.

NEET MDS 2020 result:

How to check the result:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, click on the NEET-MDS link

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.On the web page, click on the link that reads, “NEE MDS 2020 results”

5.NEET MDS 2020 result will appear on the display screen

6.Scroll down and check your result