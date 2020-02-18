e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 18, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / NEET MDS 2020 result declared at nbe.edu.in, here’s how to check

NEET MDS 2020 result declared at nbe.edu.in, here’s how to check

The Board conducted the NEET PG 2020 entrance examination on January 5, 2020, at various centres spread across the country.

education Updated: Feb 18, 2020 18:03 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
NEET MDS 2020 result. (Screengrab)
NEET MDS 2020 result. (Screengrab)
         

National Board of Examinations (NBE) has declared the NEET- MDS 2020 result on its official website. Candidates, who have appeared in the NEET MDS examination 2020, can check and download their result online at nbe.edu.in

The Board conducted the NEET PG 2020 entrance examination on January 5, 2020, at various centres spread across the country.

NEET MDS 2020 result: 

How to check the result:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, click on the NEET-MDS link

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.On the web page, click on the link that reads, “NEE MDS 2020 results”

5.NEET MDS 2020 result will appear on the display screen

6.Scroll down and check your result

tags
top news
Army officer died fighting terrorists last year. Now, 28-yr-old wife signs up
Army officer died fighting terrorists last year. Now, 28-yr-old wife signs up
‘Some measures soon’: Sitharaman reviews coronavirus impact on industry
‘Some measures soon’: Sitharaman reviews coronavirus impact on industry
‘Touched by kindness’: China sets record straight on India’s Covid-19 help
‘Touched by kindness’: China sets record straight on India’s Covid-19 help
In Uddhav Thackeray’s NPR stand, a message to 2 alliance partners
In Uddhav Thackeray’s NPR stand, a message to 2 alliance partners
Debbie Abrahams’ visa revoked for her anti-India activities: Govt sources
Debbie Abrahams’ visa revoked for her anti-India activities: Govt sources
Inzamam names 3 batsmen from different eras who ‘changed cricket’
Inzamam names 3 batsmen from different eras who ‘changed cricket’
Rahul Dravid’s son Samit scores 2nd double century in less than two months
Rahul Dravid’s son Samit scores 2nd double century in less than two months
Sachin Tendulkar’s WC victory lap wins Laureus Sporting Moment of last two decades
Sachin Tendulkar’s WC victory lap wins Laureus Sporting Moment of last two decades
trending topics
Prashant KishorSharad PawarCoronavirusSmriti IraniMasood AzharVirat KohliSachin TendulkarUPPSC PCS prelims Result

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News