e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 11, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / NEET PG Counselling Result 2020 declared for medical, dental candidates

NEET PG Counselling Result 2020 declared for medical, dental candidates

NEET PG 2020 counselling result has been declared on the official website of Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on Saturday. Candidates can check the final allotment result for the first round of medical and dental NEET PG counselling 2020 online at mcc.nic.in.

education Updated: Apr 11, 2020 17:18 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
NEET PG Counselling Result 2020 declared
NEET PG Counselling Result 2020 declared(ANI)
         

NEET PG 2020 counselling result has been declared on the official website of Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on Saturday. Candidates can check the final allotment result for the first round of medical and dental NEET PG counselling 2020 online at mcc.nic.in.

The final allotment list can be downloaded from the official website of MCC from 5 pm onwards on April 11.

“Candidates are requested to proceed for Physical/ Online Reporting (E-Joining) to the allotted college from 13th April, 2020 onwards after downloading their Allotment Letters,” the official notice reads.

“The free exit option will be available to candidates as per Counselling Scheme uploaded in Important Questions related to Scheme of Counselling. The candidates can forgo their allotted seat but still will be eligible for Round-2 of Counselling. The candidates can contact their allotted college directly for queries related to documents to be submitted at the time of Physical/ Online Reporting,” the notice reads further.

NEET PG Counselling 2020 Result notice (Dental)

NEET PG Counselling 2020 Result notice (Medical)

top news
Maharashtra lockdown till April 30, CM warns may extend it further
Maharashtra lockdown till April 30, CM warns may extend it further
Considering request, says Centre on CMs’ pitch to extend Covid-19 lockdown
Considering request, says Centre on CMs’ pitch to extend Covid-19 lockdown
LIVE| Coronavirus cases in India mount to 7,529, death toll touches 242
LIVE| Coronavirus cases in India mount to 7,529, death toll touches 242
Researchers develop smart dustbins for contactless garbage disposal
Researchers develop smart dustbins for contactless garbage disposal
Don’t push ‘once in a generation’ Dhoni into retirement: Ex-England captain
Don’t push ‘once in a generation’ Dhoni into retirement: Ex-England captain
Ratan Tata tweets and dismisses viral post attributed to him
Ratan Tata tweets and dismisses viral post attributed to him
Study claims switching to EVs won’t alone help India’s environment
Study claims switching to EVs won’t alone help India’s environment
‘13,500 PPE kits coming in, need around 2 lakh for Delhi’: Satyendar Jain
‘13,500 PPE kits coming in, need around 2 lakh for Delhi’: Satyendar Jain
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaHydroxychloroquineCoronavirus DelhiCovid-19Maharashtra Covid-19Donald Trump

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News