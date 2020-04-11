NEET PG Counselling Result 2020 declared for medical, dental candidates

education

Updated: Apr 11, 2020 17:18 IST

NEET PG 2020 counselling result has been declared on the official website of Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on Saturday. Candidates can check the final allotment result for the first round of medical and dental NEET PG counselling 2020 online at mcc.nic.in.

The final allotment list can be downloaded from the official website of MCC from 5 pm onwards on April 11.

“Candidates are requested to proceed for Physical/ Online Reporting (E-Joining) to the allotted college from 13th April, 2020 onwards after downloading their Allotment Letters,” the official notice reads.

“The free exit option will be available to candidates as per Counselling Scheme uploaded in Important Questions related to Scheme of Counselling. The candidates can forgo their allotted seat but still will be eligible for Round-2 of Counselling. The candidates can contact their allotted college directly for queries related to documents to be submitted at the time of Physical/ Online Reporting,” the notice reads further.

