NEET PG state counselling schedule 2020 released, round 1 to begin from April 20
NEET PG 2020 and NEET MDS 2020 state counselling will be held between April 20 and May 4. Also, the schedule for round -2 of All India counselling will be notified in the due course of time as the lockdown is still continuing and physical movement of students is not possible.education Updated: Apr 18, 2020 14:29 IST
The MCC Committee is allowing online reporting for students who will not be able to commute. The committee has also enabled a special provision for students to take admission during the lockdown.
