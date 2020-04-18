e-paper
NEET PG state counselling schedule 2020 released, round 1 to begin from April 20

NEET PG 2020 and NEET MDS 2020 state counselling will be held between April 20 and May 4. Also, the schedule for round -2 of All India counselling will be notified in the due course of time as the lockdown is still continuing and physical movement of students is not possible.

education Updated: Apr 18, 2020 14:29 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
NEET PG state counselling schedule 2020
NEET PG state counselling schedule 2020 (ANI)
         

Check official notice here

The MCC Committee is allowing online reporting for students who will not be able to commute. The committee has also enabled a special provision for students to take admission during the lockdown.

