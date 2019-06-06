NEET Result 2019: Panipat’s Mohit secures 13th spot, 2nd in Haryana

Panipat’s Mohit Goyal has secured AIR 13 in the NEET (UG) - 2019, results of which were announced by the National Testing Agency on Wednesday.

With 690 marks out of 720, Mohit bagged the second position in the state. Mohit wishes to get into Maulana Azad Medical College. “I am very happy with my score, but if I clear the AIIMS (UG) exam, taking admission in India’s premier medical college would be my top priority,” he added.

Mohit’s father Naveen Kumar owns a construction company in Panipat and his mother Sunita is a homemaker.

“As both my grandfather and grandmother died due to cancer, I want to conduct a research on this deadly disease to save lives,” Mohit said.

Talking about his success mantra, he said besides pursuing coaching from a private institute in Panipat, he also focused on self-study.

