NEET UG Exam 2026: Registration begins, here's how to apply at neet.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency, NTA has started the registration process for NEET UG Exam 2026. The registration link to apply for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for undergraduate courses is available on the official website of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in.

As per the official notice, the NEET (UG)-2O26 scores will be used for admissions to the undergraduate medical courses in all medical institutions in India, BDS aad BVSc & AH courses along with BAMS, BITMS, aad BSMS courses. NEET UG is also applicable for admission to the BHMS course under the National Commission for Homeopathy.

MNS (Military Nursing Service) aspirants seeking admission to B.Sc. Nursing Courses being conducted at Armed Forces Medical Service Hospitals for the year 2026 are required to qualify for NEET (UG). The NEET (UG) score will be used for selection to the four-year B.Sc. Nursing course.

Direct link to apply for NEET UG Exam 2026

NEET UG Exam 2026: How to apply All the candidates willing to take admissions in the courses mentioned above can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in.

2. Click on the NEET UG 2026 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Click on submit and fill the application form.

5. Make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is ₹1700/- for General category candidates, ₹1600/- for General-EWS/ OBC-NCL category and ₹1000/- for SC/ST/PwBD/Third Gender. The fee can paid through online mode- debit card/ credit card/ UPI/ net banking. Processing charges and GST as applicable are chargeable from the candidate (in addition to the examination fee) by the concerned Bank /Payment Gateway Integrator. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NEET.