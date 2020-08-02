e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 02, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / NEP 2020 to help armed forces identify youth for soldiering from rural areas: CDS Gen Bipin Rawat

NEP 2020 to help armed forces identify youth for soldiering from rural areas: CDS Gen Bipin Rawat

Observing that the recently announced National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 would transform the process of learning in the country, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat on Saturday said it will help armed forces to identify youth from rural areas for soldiering.

education Updated: Aug 02, 2020 10:33 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Nandini
Asian News International| Posted by Nandini
New Delhi
Army Chief General Bipin Rawat addressing at Officers Training Academy
Army Chief General Bipin Rawat addressing at Officers Training Academy(ANI)
         

Observing that the recently announced National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 would transform the process of learning in the country, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat on Saturday said it will help armed forces to identify youth from rural areas for soldiering.

“The New Education Policy will transform the learning process at all levels... The transformation will help the armed forces to identify youth from rural areas who are better adapted to a practical and innovative approach to soldiering,” Gen Rawat said.

Complimenting the Human Resource’s Development Ministry for bringing out the new policy, the senior most military officer in the country said, “Activity-based at the primary level to talent generation with a focus on innovative and research-based learning, we will witness our youth developing the right kind of skills that will help them seek opportunities for employment.”

He said the multi-entry and exit schemes at the college level will be a welcome change for our youth. “Teaching faculties will have to prepare for this change because they have to lead from the front,” the CDS said.

Union Cabinet had on Wednesday, cleared the NEP 2020 proposing multiple changes in school and higher education. The education policy provides guidelines for the development of education in the country.

The major reforms in school education brought by NEP 2020 include universalisation of Early Childhood Care Education (ECCE), national mission to focus on basic literacy and basic numeracy, no rigid separation between arts and sciences streams and removal of separation between vocational and academic and curricular and extracurricular.

tags
top news
India, China to hold commander-level talks today, disengagement in finger area key focus
India, China to hold commander-level talks today, disengagement in finger area key focus
Chinese firms, mobile apps blocked, India could next target university tie-ups
Chinese firms, mobile apps blocked, India could next target university tie-ups
Uttar Pradesh’s Kamla Rani, minister in Yogi Adityanath cabinet, dies of Covid-19
Uttar Pradesh’s Kamla Rani, minister in Yogi Adityanath cabinet, dies of Covid-19
India’s Covid-19 tally over 1.75 million; recoveries go beyond 1.14 million
India’s Covid-19 tally over 1.75 million; recoveries go beyond 1.14 million
Techie from Chennai claims Chandrayaan 2 rover intact, uses Nasa pics
Techie from Chennai claims Chandrayaan 2 rover intact, uses Nasa pics
Come forward, Bihar top cop tells Rhea Chakraborty on Sushant Singh probe
Come forward, Bihar top cop tells Rhea Chakraborty on Sushant Singh probe
As science gains ground, fewer students opting for MBA, engineering
As science gains ground, fewer students opting for MBA, engineering
‘12 lakh jobs’: Govt woos iPhone makers, Samsung, others to ‘make in India’
‘12 lakh jobs’: Govt woos iPhone makers, Samsung, others to ‘make in India’
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleVidya Balan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In